Scott Pilgrim vs The World Complete Edition, Limited Run svela le edizioni fisiche

Standard Edition not enough? Check out the Classic Edition — featuring a deluxe clamshell retro box, CD soundtrack, folded overworld map, and sticker sheet. Also available during a 6-week open pre-order starting Jan 15 at 10am ET on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo pic.twitter.com/P6qhTT0MRd

Please note that while we are only doing pre-orders for physical copies of PS4 & Nintendo Switch next Friday, we plan on doing Xbox One at a future date. Stay tuned to our newsletter & social feeds for any related announcements later in the year!