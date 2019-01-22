SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays annunciato ufficialmente con un trailer

Dopo il leak della giornata di ieri, Bandai Namco ha annunciato ufficialmente SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays, in arrivo durante l'anno in Giappone su PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch e PC Windows.

Il 2018 ha segnato il ventesimo anniversario della serie G Generation e il publisher si prepara a festeggiare con SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays, titolo che includerà mecha tratti da Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, Mobile Suit Gundam 00 e Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blooded Orphans, tra cui:

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing

New Mobile Report Gundam Wing Dual Story -G-Unit-

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Battlefield of Pacifists

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Endless Waltz -Glory of the Losers-

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Endless Waltz

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED MSV

☆ Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray R

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray B

☆ Mobile Suit Gundam SEED X Astray

☆ Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny MSV

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny Astray

☆ Mobile Suit Gundam SEED C.E. 73 -Stargazer-

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED C.E. 73 Astray

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Frame Astrays

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED VS Astray

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny Astray R

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny Astray B

Mobile Suit Gundam 00

Mobile Suit Gundam 00P

Mobile Suit Gundam 00F

Mobile Suit Gundam 00I

Mobile Suit Gundam 00V

Mobile Suit Gundam 00V Senki

Mobile Suit Gundam 00 the Movie: A Wakening of the Trailblazer

Mobile Suit Gundam 00I 2314

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Gekko

SD Gundam GX

G Generation

Maggiori dettagli arriveranno nel corso del Taipei Game Show in programma dal 25 al 27 gennaio, proprio per questa giornata è previsto un livestream dedicato al gioco. Attualmente SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays non è stato confermato per l'Occidente.