SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays annunciato ufficialmente con un trailer

Dopo il leak della giornata di ieri, Bandai Namco ha annunciato ufficialmente SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays, in arrivo durante l'anno in Giappone su PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch e PC Windows.
Il 2018 ha segnato il ventesimo anniversario della serie G Generation e il publisher si prepara a festeggiare con SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays, titolo che includerà mecha tratti da Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, Mobile Suit Gundam 00 e Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blooded Orphans, tra cui:
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
- New Mobile Report Gundam Wing Dual Story -G-Unit-
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Battlefield of Pacifists
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Endless Waltz -Glory of the Losers-
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Endless Waltz
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED MSV
- ☆ Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray R
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray B
- ☆ Mobile Suit Gundam SEED X Astray
- ☆ Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny MSV
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny Astray
- ☆ Mobile Suit Gundam SEED C.E. 73 -Stargazer-
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED C.E. 73 Astray
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Frame Astrays
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED VS Astray
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny Astray R
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny Astray B
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00P
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00F
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00I
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00V
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00V Senki
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00 the Movie: A Wakening of the Trailblazer
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00I 2314
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Gekko
- SD Gundam GX
- G Generation
Maggiori dettagli arriveranno nel corso del Taipei Game Show in programma dal 25 al 27 gennaio, proprio per questa giornata è previsto un livestream dedicato al gioco. Attualmente SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays non è stato confermato per l'Occidente.