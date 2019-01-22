Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays annunciato ufficialmente con un trailer

Dopo il leak della giornata di ieri, Bandai Namco ha annunciato ufficialmente SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays, in arrivo durante l'anno in Giappone su PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch e PC Windows.

Il 2018 ha segnato il ventesimo anniversario della serie G Generation e il publisher si prepara a festeggiare con SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays, titolo che includerà mecha tratti da Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, Mobile Suit Gundam 00 e Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blooded Orphans, tra cui:

  • Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
  • New Mobile Report Gundam Wing Dual Story -G-Unit-
  • Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Battlefield of Pacifists
  • Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Endless Waltz -Glory of the Losers-
  • Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Endless Waltz
  • Mobile Suit Gundam SEED
  • Mobile Suit Gundam SEED MSV
  • ☆ Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray
  • Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray R
  • Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray B
  • ☆ Mobile Suit Gundam SEED X Astray
  • ☆ Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny
  • Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny MSV
  • Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny Astray
  • ☆ Mobile Suit Gundam SEED C.E. 73 -Stargazer-
  • Mobile Suit Gundam SEED C.E. 73 Astray
  • Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Frame Astrays
  • Mobile Suit Gundam SEED VS Astray
  • Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny Astray R
  • Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny Astray B
  • Mobile Suit Gundam 00
  • Mobile Suit Gundam 00P
  • Mobile Suit Gundam 00F
  • Mobile Suit Gundam 00I
  • Mobile Suit Gundam 00V
  • Mobile Suit Gundam 00V Senki
  • Mobile Suit Gundam 00 the Movie: A Wakening of the Trailblazer
  • Mobile Suit Gundam 00I 2314
  • Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
  • Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Gekko
  • SD Gundam GX
  • G Generation

Maggiori dettagli arriveranno nel corso del Taipei Game Show in programma dal 25 al 27 gennaio, proprio per questa giornata è previsto un livestream dedicato al gioco. Attualmente SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays non è stato confermato per l'Occidente.

SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays

SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays
Contenuti più Letti