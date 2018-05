Sea of Thieves: ciurme private rimosse temporaneamente a causa di alcuni problemi tecnici

From 14:45 BST the #SeaOfThieves servers will be offline for approximately 1 hour. Unfortunately the feature which enables players to hand other pirates resources is causing an issue and as such, needs to be temporarily removed from this patch while we investigate further. — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) 15 maggio 2018

Due to a high volume of AllmondBeard errors we’ll be scheduling another emergency maintenance window at 16:15 PDT. During this window we’ll temporarily remove the Open/Closed Crews feature as well as the invisible underwater gamer tags. We’ll post more information as we have it. pic.twitter.com/KBRpYxVLTU — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) 15 maggio 2018