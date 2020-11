Sea of Thieves nextgen: le caratteristiche chiave delle versioni Xbox Series X e S

Excited about setting sail on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S? These are the key optimisations for your next-gen Sea of Thieves experience, so get set to enjoy some silky-smooth skelly smashing:



⏱️ Improved load times

⬛ 4K, 60FPS on Xbox Series X

⬜ 1080p, 60FPS on Xbox Series S pic.twitter.com/RESsON2uxZ