Sea of Thieves: Phil Spencer è orgoglioso del lavoro di Rare

Great to hear. Really amazing to see how many people are playing, posting, streaming etc. Team has plan to continue to make progress with SoT, very committed to this IP and it's growth. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) 23 marzo 2018

Thanks. Not every game is for everyone, really proud of Rare, had a vision for next big IP, building inviting world with great social mechanics and strong plan to support the game for a long time. And the response is amazing, thanks for playing. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) 23 marzo 2018

It's about building a high quality accessible game that's inviting to millions. Ensuring we've done all the work with our systems for strong post-launch support with a real plan for that. I think Rare has done that and players are responding. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) 23 marzo 2018