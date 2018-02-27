Secret of Mana Remake: la patch 1.02 arriva a marzo

ha annunciato che la patch 1.02 di Secret of Mana arriverà a inizio marzo su PlayStation 4 e poco dopo su PlayStation Vita e PC Windows. Questo aggiornamento include vari bug fix, correzioni e un miglior bilanciamento del gameplay.

Di seguito, il changelog in lingua inglese diffuso dal publisher:

Fixed an error that slowed an enemy during an attack or magic animation

Fixed the bow weapon trajectory when attack certain enemies

Added a guide to display how players can switch the Ring Command screen

Added an icon to display the character currently using a ring

Added a display of the effect of a Ring

Fixed an error where a conversation will not end in certain areas

Fixed an error that had characters fall to the first floor of a dungeon to the second

Secret of Mana Remake è disponibile ora su PlayStation 4, PC Windows e PlayStation Vita, da tempo si parla di una possibile versione per Nintendo Switch, sebbene al momento Square-Enix non abbia confermato nulla, dichiarandosi comunque aperta a tale ipotesi.