MWC 2018
  2. Secret of Mana Remake
  Secret of Mana Remake: la patch 1.02 arriva a marzo

Square-Enix ha annunciato che la patch 1.02 di Secret of Mana arriverà a inizio marzo su PlayStation 4 e poco dopo su PlayStation Vita e PC Windows. Questo aggiornamento include vari bug fix, correzioni e un miglior bilanciamento del gameplay.

Di seguito, il changelog in lingua inglese diffuso dal publisher:

  • Fixed an error that slowed an enemy during an attack or magic animation
  • Fixed the bow weapon trajectory when attack certain enemies
  • Added a guide to display how players can switch the Ring Command screen
  • Added an icon to display the character currently using a ring
  • Added a display of the effect of a Ring
  • Fixed an error where a conversation will not end in certain areas
  • Fixed an error that had characters fall to the first floor of a dungeon to the second

Secret of Mana Remake è disponibile ora su PlayStation 4, PC Windows e PlayStation Vita, da tempo si parla di una possibile versione per Nintendo Switch, sebbene al momento Square-Enix non abbia confermato nulla, dichiarandosi comunque aperta a tale ipotesi.

  • In Uscita su
  • Pc
  • PS4
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • Pc : 15/02/1018
  • PS4 : 15/02/1018
  • Genere: J-RPG
  • Sviluppatore: Square Enix
  • Publisher: Square Enix

7.4

Contenuti più Letti