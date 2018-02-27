Secret of Mana Remake: la patch 1.02 arriva a marzo

Di seguito, il changelog in lingua inglese diffuso dal publisher:
- Fixed an error that slowed an enemy during an attack or magic animation
- Fixed the bow weapon trajectory when attack certain enemies
- Added a guide to display how players can switch the Ring Command screen
- Added an icon to display the character currently using a ring
- Added a display of the effect of a Ring
- Fixed an error where a conversation will not end in certain areas
- Fixed an error that had characters fall to the first floor of a dungeon to the second
Secret of Mana Remake è disponibile ora su PlayStation 4, PC Windows e PlayStation Vita, da tempo si parla di una possibile versione per Nintendo Switch, sebbene al momento Square-Enix non abbia confermato nulla, dichiarandosi comunque aperta a tale ipotesi.
