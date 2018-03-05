Secret of Mana Remake si aggiorna su PlayStation 4

ha pubblicato l'aggiornamento 1.02 per il remake di Secret Of Mana : il nuovo update è ora disponibile su PlayStation 4 e arriverà presto anche su PlayStation Vita e PC Windows.

Questo il changelog dell'aggiornamento, riportato così come diffuso dal publisher:

Reduced the frequency of application errors

Fixed an error in which characters transition to a blacked-out screen

Fixed an error in which the character’s color changes

Fixed an error in which conversations would not finish on certain maps

Fixed an error in which players slipped through floors on maps that are two floors

Fixed an error that stops enemy movement when using a combination of some attacks and magic

Fixed bow and arrow behavior in battles against some monsters

Added a guide display for the switch button on the Ring Command screen

Added an icon for the character currently using a ring on the Ring Command screen

Added an item effect display for Item Rings and the Ring Command screen

Fixed an error in which half of the screen goes dark

Fixed an error in which party members revived at zero HP

L'update non introduce nuovi contenuti ma si limita a risolvere alcuni bug e problemi tecnici segnalati dalla community. Secret of Mana Remake è ora disponibile su PC, PlayStation 4 e PS Vita, Square-Enix sta valutando se portare il gioco su Nintendo Switch, tuttavia nessuna conferma è arrivata in proposito fino a questo momento.