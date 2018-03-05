Secret of Mana Remake si aggiorna su PlayStation 4

Everyeye.it

Square-Enix ha pubblicato l'aggiornamento 1.02 per il remake di Secret Of Mana: il nuovo update è ora disponibile su PlayStation 4 e arriverà presto anche su PlayStation Vita e PC Windows.

Questo il changelog dell'aggiornamento, riportato così come diffuso dal publisher:

  • Reduced the frequency of application errors
  • Fixed an error in which characters transition to a blacked-out screen
  • Fixed an error in which the character’s color changes
  • Fixed an error in which conversations would not finish on certain maps
  • Fixed an error in which players slipped through floors on maps that are two floors
  • Fixed an error that stops enemy movement when using a combination of some attacks and magic
  • Fixed bow and arrow behavior in battles against some monsters
  • Added a guide display for the switch button on the Ring Command screen
  • Added an icon for the character currently using a ring on the Ring Command screen
  • Added an item effect display for Item Rings and the Ring Command screen
  • Fixed an error in which half of the screen goes dark
  • Fixed an error in which party members revived at zero HP

L'update non introduce nuovi contenuti ma si limita a risolvere alcuni bug e problemi tecnici segnalati dalla community. Secret of Mana Remake è ora disponibile su PC, PlayStation 4 e PS Vita, Square-Enix sta valutando se portare il gioco su Nintendo Switch, tuttavia nessuna conferma è arrivata in proposito fino a questo momento.

