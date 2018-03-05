Secret of Mana Remake si aggiorna su PlayStation 4

Questo il changelog dell'aggiornamento, riportato così come diffuso dal publisher:
- Reduced the frequency of application errors
- Fixed an error in which characters transition to a blacked-out screen
- Fixed an error in which the character’s color changes
- Fixed an error in which conversations would not finish on certain maps
- Fixed an error in which players slipped through floors on maps that are two floors
- Fixed an error that stops enemy movement when using a combination of some attacks and magic
- Fixed bow and arrow behavior in battles against some monsters
- Added a guide display for the switch button on the Ring Command screen
- Added an icon for the character currently using a ring on the Ring Command screen
- Added an item effect display for Item Rings and the Ring Command screen
- Fixed an error in which half of the screen goes dark
- Fixed an error in which party members revived at zero HP
L'update non introduce nuovi contenuti ma si limita a risolvere alcuni bug e problemi tecnici segnalati dalla community. Secret of Mana Remake è ora disponibile su PC, PlayStation 4 e PS Vita, Square-Enix sta valutando se portare il gioco su Nintendo Switch, tuttavia nessuna conferma è arrivata in proposito fino a questo momento.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti