SEGA Mega Drive Classics annunciato per PS4, PC e Xbox One: conterrà oltre 50 giochi

Alcuni assets comparsi sul sito del publisher hanno svelato l'esistenza di SEGA Mega Drive Classics per PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC. La raccolta dedicata ai classici persarà disponibile dal 29 maggio e includerà oltre 50 giochi.

L'elenco trapela include titoli come Columns, Altered Beast, Ecco The Dolphin, Golden Axe, Beyond Oasis, Shining Force, Streets of Rage 2 e ovviamente vari giochi del porcospino blu tra cui Sonic, Sonic 2 e Sonic Spinball. Di seguito, l'elenco diffuso fino a questo momento:

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Alien Soldier

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Bio-Hazard Battle

Bonanza Bros

Columns

Columns II

Comix Zone

Crack Down

Decap Attack

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dynamite Headdy

Ecco the Dolphin

Ecco: The Tides of Time

Ecco Jr.

ESWAT: City Under Siege

Eternal Champions

Fatal Labyrinth

Flicky

Gain Ground

Galaxy Force II

Golden Axe

Golden Axe II

Golden Axe III

Gunstar Heroes

Kid Chameleon

Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole

Light Crusader

Phantasy Star II

Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom

Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium

Ristar

Shadow Danger

Shining Force

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic Spinball

Space Harrier II

Streets of Rage

Streets of Rage II

Streets of Rage 3

Super Thunder Blade

Sword of Vermillion

Vectorman

Vectorman 2

Virtua Fighter 2

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

Wonder Boy in Monster World

La lista in questione non è definitiva ma è stata ricostruita basandosi sul materiale grafico caricato sul sito dl publisher, altri giochi potrebbero dunque essere annunciati prossimamente. La confezione di SEGA Mega Drive Classics dovrebbe includere anche un poster a doppia faccia secondo quanto riportato sulla copertina che trovate in calce alla notizia.