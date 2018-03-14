SEGA Mega Drive Classics annunciato per PS4, PC e Xbox One: conterrà oltre 50 giochi

L'elenco trapela include titoli come Columns, Altered Beast, Ecco The Dolphin, Golden Axe, Beyond Oasis, Shining Force, Streets of Rage 2 e ovviamente vari giochi del porcospino blu tra cui Sonic, Sonic 2 e Sonic Spinball. Di seguito, l'elenco diffuso fino a questo momento:
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Alien Soldier
- Altered Beast
- Beyond Oasis
- Bio-Hazard Battle
- Bonanza Bros
- Columns
- Columns II
- Comix Zone
- Crack Down
- Decap Attack
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Dynamite Headdy
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Ecco: The Tides of Time
- Ecco Jr.
- ESWAT: City Under Siege
- Eternal Champions
- Fatal Labyrinth
- Flicky
- Gain Ground
- Galaxy Force II
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe II
- Golden Axe III
- Gunstar Heroes
- Kid Chameleon
- Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole
- Light Crusader
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
- Ristar
- Shadow Danger
- Shining Force
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Sonic Spinball
- Space Harrier II
- Streets of Rage
- Streets of Rage II
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Thunder Blade
- Sword of Vermillion
- Vectorman
- Vectorman 2
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
La lista in questione non è definitiva ma è stata ricostruita basandosi sul materiale grafico caricato sul sito dl publisher, altri giochi potrebbero dunque essere annunciati prossimamente. La confezione di SEGA Mega Drive Classics dovrebbe includere anche un poster a doppia faccia secondo quanto riportato sulla copertina che trovate in calce alla notizia.