SEGA Mega Drive Classics annunciato per PS4, PC e Xbox One: conterrà oltre 50 giochi

Alcuni assets comparsi sul sito del publisher hanno svelato l'esistenza di SEGA Mega Drive Classics per PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC. La raccolta dedicata ai classici per Mega Drive sarà disponibile dal 29 maggio e includerà oltre 50 giochi.

L'elenco trapela include titoli come Columns, Altered Beast, Ecco The Dolphin, Golden Axe, Beyond Oasis, Shining Force, Streets of Rage 2 e ovviamente vari giochi del porcospino blu tra cui Sonic, Sonic 2 e Sonic Spinball. Di seguito, l'elenco diffuso fino a questo momento:

  • Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
  • Alien Soldier
  • Altered Beast
  • Beyond Oasis
  • Bio-Hazard Battle
  • Bonanza Bros
  • Columns
  • Columns II
  • Comix Zone
  • Crack Down
  • Decap Attack
  • Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
  • Dynamite Headdy
  • Ecco the Dolphin
  • Ecco: The Tides of Time
  • Ecco Jr.
  • ESWAT: City Under Siege
  • Eternal Champions
  • Fatal Labyrinth
  • Flicky
  • Gain Ground
  • Galaxy Force II
  • Golden Axe
  • Golden Axe II
  • Golden Axe III
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • Kid Chameleon
  • Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole
  • Light Crusader
  • Phantasy Star II
  • Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
  • Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
  • Ristar
  • Shadow Danger
  • Shining Force
  • Shining Force II
  • Shining in the Darkness
  • Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Sonic 3D Blast
  • Sonic Spinball
  • Space Harrier II
  • Streets of Rage
  • Streets of Rage II
  • Streets of Rage 3
  • Super Thunder Blade
  • Sword of Vermillion
  • Vectorman
  • Vectorman 2
  • Virtua Fighter 2
  • Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
  • Wonder Boy in Monster World

La lista in questione non è definitiva ma è stata ricostruita basandosi sul materiale grafico caricato sul sito dl publisher, altri giochi potrebbero dunque essere annunciati prossimamente. La confezione di SEGA Mega Drive Classics dovrebbe includere anche un poster a doppia faccia secondo quanto riportato sulla copertina che trovate in calce alla notizia.

FONTE: SEGA Nerds
SEGA Mega Drive Classics annunciato per PS4, PC e Xbox One: conterrà oltre 50 giochi

