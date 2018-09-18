SEGA Mega Drive Classics arriverà su Nintendo Switch durante l'inverno

SEGA Mega Drive Classics uscirà su Switch nel corso dell'inverno, come annunciato dalla casa di Sonic: già disponibile su PS4 e Xbox One dallo scorso mese di maggio, il pacchetto arriverà anche sulla console Nintendo, in formato fisico e digitale.
La raccolta include 50 classici per Mega Drive tra cui Comix Zone, ESWAT, Bonanza Bros, Altered Beast, Ristar, Streets of Rage 2, Shining Force, Landstalker, Kid Chamaleon, Gunstar Heroes, Sonic e Shinobi III Return of the Ninja Master, solamente per citarne alcuni:
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Alien Soldier
- Alien Storm
- Altered Beast
- Beyond Oasis
- Bio-Hazard Battle
- Bonanza Bros.
- Columns
- Columns III: Revenge of Columns
- Comix Zone
- Crack Down
- Decap Attack
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Dynamite Headdy
- ESWAT: City Under Siege
- Fatal Labyrinth
- Flicky
- Gain Ground
- Galaxy Force II
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe II
- Golden Axe III
- Gunstar Heroes
- Kid Chameleon
- Landstalker
- Light Crusader
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millenium
- Ristar
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining in the Darkness
- Shining Force
- Shining Force II
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Sonic Spinball
- Space Harrier II
- Streets of Rage
- Streets of Rage 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Thunder Blade
- Sword of Vermilion
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Vectorman
- VectorMan 2
- Virtua Fighter 2
Per saperne di più vi rimandiamo alla recensione di SEGA Mega Drive Classics: "L'offerta di SEGA Mega Drive Classics è decisamente allettante e a buon mercato, specie se si considera la varietà della selezione - con esperienze che spaziano fra più generi, anche se a dominare non possono che essere i platform e i picchiaduro a scorrimento - e il supporto al multiplayer online"