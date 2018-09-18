Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
SEGA Mega Drive Classics arriverà su Nintendo Switch durante l'inverno

SEGA Mega Drive Classics arriverà su Nintendo Switch durante l'inverno
SEGA Mega Drive Classics uscirà su Switch nel corso dell'inverno, come annunciato dalla casa di Sonic: già disponibile su PS4 e Xbox One dallo scorso mese di maggio, il pacchetto arriverà anche sulla console Nintendo, in formato fisico e digitale.

La raccolta include 50 classici per Mega Drive tra cui Comix Zone, ESWAT, Bonanza Bros, Altered Beast, Ristar, Streets of Rage 2, Shining Force, Landstalker, Kid Chamaleon, Gunstar Heroes, Sonic e Shinobi III Return of the Ninja Master, solamente per citarne alcuni:

  1. Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
  2. Alien Soldier
  3. Alien Storm
  4. Altered Beast
  5. Beyond Oasis
  6. Bio-Hazard Battle
  7. Bonanza Bros.
  8. Columns
  9. Columns III: Revenge of Columns
  10. Comix Zone
  11. Crack Down
  12. Decap Attack
  13. Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
  14. Dynamite Headdy
  15. ESWAT: City Under Siege
  16. Fatal Labyrinth
  17. Flicky
  18. Gain Ground
  19. Galaxy Force II
  20. Golden Axe
  21. Golden Axe II
  22. Golden Axe III
  23. Gunstar Heroes
  24. Kid Chameleon
  25. Landstalker
  26. Light Crusader
  27. Phantasy Star II
  28. Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
  29. Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millenium
  30. Ristar
  31. Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
  32. Shining in the Darkness
  33. Shining Force
  34. Shining Force II
  35. Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
  36. Sonic the Hedgehog
  37. Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  38. Sonic 3D Blast
  39. Sonic Spinball
  40. Space Harrier II
  41. Streets of Rage
  42. Streets of Rage 2
  43. Streets of Rage 3
  44. Super Thunder Blade
  45. Sword of Vermilion
  46. The Revenge of Shinobi
  47. ToeJam & Earl
  48. ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
  49. Vectorman
  50. VectorMan 2
  51. Virtua Fighter 2

Per saperne di più vi rimandiamo alla recensione di SEGA Mega Drive Classics: "L'offerta di SEGA Mega Drive Classics è decisamente allettante e a buon mercato, specie se si considera la varietà della selezione - con esperienze che spaziano fra più generi, anche se a dominare non possono che essere i platform e i picchiaduro a scorrimento - e il supporto al multiplayer online"

recensione

SEGA Mega Drive Classics Recensione: nostalgia a 16-Bit

Contenuti più Letti