  4. SEGA Mega Drive Classics disponibile per il preordine su Amazon

Amazon.it ha aperto i preordini per le versioni PlayStation 4 e Xbox One di SEGA Mega Drive Classics, raccolta in uscita il 28 maggio che includerà oltre 50 classici dell'era Mega Drive

Di seguito, i giochi inclusi nella nuova collection targata SEGA, tra cui troviamo Streets of Rage, Alien Soldier, Wonder Boy III, Golden Axe, Ristar, Space Harrier II e Shinobi III Return of the Ninja Master, solamente per citarne alcuni.

  1. Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
  2. Alien Soldier
  3. Altered Beast
  4. Beyond Oasis
  5. Bio-Hazard Battle
  6. Bonanza Bros
  7. Columns
  8. Columns II
  9. Comix Zone
  10. Crack Down
  11. Decap Attack
  12. Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
  13. Dynamite Headdy
  14. Ecco the Dolphin
  15. Ecco: The Tides of Time
  16. Ecco Jr
  17. ESWAT City Under Siege
  18. Eternal Champions
  19. Fatal Labyrinth
  20. Flicky
  21. Gain Ground
  22. Galaxy Force II
  23. Golden Axe
  24. Golden Axe II
  25. Golden Axe III
  26. Gunstar Heroes
  27. Kid Chameleon
  28. Landstalker The Treasures of King Nole
  29. Light Crusader
  30. Phantasy Star II
  31. Phantasy Star III Generations of Doom
  32. Phantasy Star IV The End of the Millennium
  33. Ristar
  34. Shadow Danger
  35. Shining Force
  36. Shining Force II
  37. Shining in the Darkness
  38. Shinobi III Return of the Ninja Master
  39. Sonic the Hedgehog
  40. Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  41. Sonic 3D Blast
  42. Sonic Spinball
  43. Space Harrier II
  44. Streets of Rage
  45. Streets of Rage II
  46. Streets of Rage 3
  47. Super Thunder Blade
  48. Sword of Vermillion
  49. Vectorman
  50. Vectorman 2
  51. Virtua Fighter 2
  52. Wonder Boy III Monster Lair
  53. Wonder Boy in Monster World

SEGA Mega Drive Classics può essere preordinato in versione PS4 (29.99 euro) e Xbox One (30.98 euro), all'interno della custodia è presente anche un poster a doppia faccia.

  • In Uscita su
  • Xbox One X
  • Xbox One
  • PS4
  • PS4 Pro
  • Genere: Non disponibile
  • Sviluppatore: SEGA
  • Publisher: SEGA

Contenuti più Letti