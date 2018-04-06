SEGA Mega Drive Classics disponibile per il preordine su Amazon

Amazon.it ha aperto i preordini per le versioni PlayStation 4 e Xbox One di SEGA Mega Drive Classics, raccolta in uscita il 28 maggio che includerà oltre 50 classici dell'era Mega Drive
Di seguito, i giochi inclusi nella nuova collection targata SEGA, tra cui troviamo Streets of Rage, Alien Soldier, Wonder Boy III, Golden Axe, Ristar, Space Harrier II e Shinobi III Return of the Ninja Master, solamente per citarne alcuni.
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Alien Soldier
- Altered Beast
- Beyond Oasis
- Bio-Hazard Battle
- Bonanza Bros
- Columns
- Columns II
- Comix Zone
- Crack Down
- Decap Attack
- Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
- Dynamite Headdy
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Ecco: The Tides of Time
- Ecco Jr
- ESWAT City Under Siege
- Eternal Champions
- Fatal Labyrinth
- Flicky
- Gain Ground
- Galaxy Force II
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe II
- Golden Axe III
- Gunstar Heroes
- Kid Chameleon
- Landstalker The Treasures of King Nole
- Light Crusader
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantasy Star III Generations of Doom
- Phantasy Star IV The End of the Millennium
- Ristar
- Shadow Danger
- Shining Force
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Shinobi III Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Sonic Spinball
- Space Harrier II
- Streets of Rage
- Streets of Rage II
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Thunder Blade
- Sword of Vermillion
- Vectorman
- Vectorman 2
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Wonder Boy III Monster Lair
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
SEGA Mega Drive Classics può essere preordinato in versione PS4 (29.99 euro) e Xbox One (30.98 euro), all'interno della custodia è presente anche un poster a doppia faccia.
