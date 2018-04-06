SEGA Mega Drive Classics disponibile per il preordine su Amazon

Amazon.it ha aperto i preordini per le versioni PlayStation 4 e Xbox One di SEGA Mega Drive Classics, raccolta in uscita il 28 maggio che includerà oltre 50 classici dell'era Mega Drive

Di seguito, i giochi inclusi nella nuova collection targata SEGA, tra cui troviamo Streets of Rage, Alien Soldier, Wonder Boy III, Golden Axe, Ristar, Space Harrier II e Shinobi III Return of the Ninja Master, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle Alien Soldier Altered Beast Beyond Oasis Bio-Hazard Battle Bonanza Bros Columns Columns II Comix Zone Crack Down Decap Attack Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine Dynamite Headdy Ecco the Dolphin Ecco: The Tides of Time Ecco Jr ESWAT City Under Siege Eternal Champions Fatal Labyrinth Flicky Gain Ground Galaxy Force II Golden Axe Golden Axe II Golden Axe III Gunstar Heroes Kid Chameleon Landstalker The Treasures of King Nole Light Crusader Phantasy Star II Phantasy Star III Generations of Doom Phantasy Star IV The End of the Millennium Ristar Shadow Danger Shining Force Shining Force II Shining in the Darkness Shinobi III Return of the Ninja Master Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Sonic 3D Blast Sonic Spinball Space Harrier II Streets of Rage Streets of Rage II Streets of Rage 3 Super Thunder Blade Sword of Vermillion Vectorman Vectorman 2 Virtua Fighter 2 Wonder Boy III Monster Lair Wonder Boy in Monster World

SEGA Mega Drive Classics può essere preordinato in versione PS4 (29.99 euro) e Xbox One (30.98 euro), all'interno della custodia è presente anche un poster a doppia faccia.