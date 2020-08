Shadow Warrior 3 e oltre: Flying Wild Hog e Jagex lavorano a un action GDR nextgen

We’re delighted to announce that we’re partnering with @Flying_Wild_Hog to create an all-new multiplayer sci-fi action-RPG: https://t.co/L8EFqq7IWD So load up your laser guns, and roll on 2021! pic.twitter.com/upmHjdePW3

We’re stoked to be working with @Jagex the home of living games, on an explosive new action-RPG title for 2021.

We’re keeping things on the down-low for now, but rest assured, you guys will be in the front row for all the action.

Hogs out! 🤘🏼🐗🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/Gel6ld1fu3