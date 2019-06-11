Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
E3 2019
  1. HOME
  2. Shenmue 3
  3. Notizie

Shenmue 3: annunciati i requisiti minimi e raccomandati per la versione PC

Shenmue 3: annunciati i requisiti minimi e raccomandati per la versione PC
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Nel corso dell'E3 2019, sono state condivise diverse novità riguardanti il terzo capitolo della saga, con la trasmissione di un nuovo trailer di Shenmue 3.

Un aggiornamento alla community pubblicato Kickstarter ha inoltre confermato agli utenti che la versione PC di Shenmue 3 sarà esclusiva Epic Games Store. All'interno del medesimo messaggio, sono stati condivisi i dettagli sui requisiti tecnici richiesti per quest'ultima. Potete trovarli riportati qui di seguito:

Requisiti Minimi

  • OS: Windows 7x64, Windows 8x64, Windows 10x64 (64-bit OS Required)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 (3.40 GHz) or better; Quad-core or better
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti or better (DirectX 11 card & VRAM 2GB Required)
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband internet connection
  • Storage: 100 GB available space
  • Sound card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card
  • DVD Drive: Required (if you buy the physical copy)
  • Additional Info: Requires Epic Games Store Client to activate.

Requisiti Consigliati

  • OS: Windows 10 (64-bit OS Required)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 (3.60 GHz)
  • Memory: 16GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband internet connection
  • Storage: 100 GB available space
  • Sound card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card
  • DVD Drive: Required (if you buy the physical copy)
  • Additional Info: Requires Epic Games Store Client to activate.

Vi ricordiamo che Shenmue 3 è stato recentemente posticipato e che esordirà su PC e Playstation 4 il prossimo 15 novembre.

FONTE: Kickstarter
Quanto è interessante?
6
Vai ai commenti
speciale

Shenmue 3: tutte le ultime novità sull'avventura di Ryo Hazuki

Altri contenuti per Shenmue 3

  1. Cadence of Hyrule non ha ancora una data d'uscita, ma ora ha un prezzo ufficiale
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 è già primo in classifica su Steam e GOG