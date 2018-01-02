Shin Megami Tensei V entra nella Top 10 dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu

Most Wanted Famitsu
In Top Ten fanno la loro comparsa anche Dynasty Warriors 9, Hokuto Ga Gotoku, Persona Q2, Romancing SaGa 3, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT e Dragon Ball FighterZ.
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World - 1.071 voti
- [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake - 787 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III - 517 voti
- [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku - 451 voti
- [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 - 395 voti
- [3DS] Persona Q2 - 294 voti
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 - 260 voti
- [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT - 257 voti
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei 5 - 252 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ - 233 voti
- [PS4] Death end re:Quest - 199 voti
- [PS4] Zanki Zero - 195 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI - 192 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 - 186 voti
- [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler (titolo provvisorio) - 169 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories - 165 voti
- [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 - 163 voti
- [PS4] Gintama Rumble - 160 voti
- [PS4] Super Robot Wars X - 148 voti
- [PS4] Code Vein - 147 voti
- [PS4] Ni No Kuni II - 144 voti
- [PS4] Metal Max Xeno - 137 voti
- [3DS] Mario Party The Top 100 - 136 voti
- [PSP] Ushiro - 134 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Switch - 127 voti
- [PS4] Secret of Mana Remake - 126 voti
- [PS4] Metal Gear Survive - 124 voti
- [PS4] Girls und Panzer Dream Tank Match - 118 voti
- [PSV] Secret of Mana Remake - 118 voti
- [PS4] Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet - 111 voti
Chiudono la classifica Secret of Mana Remake, Metal Gear Survive, Girls und Panzer Dream Tank Match e Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet.
