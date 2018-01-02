Everyeye.it

Shin Megami Tensei V entra nella Top 10 dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu

Monster Hunter World domina ancora una volta la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu ma in questa nuova edizione della classifica (aggiornata al 31 dicembre 2017) si segnala una novità, ovvero il debutto di Shin Megami Tensei V in nona posizione.

Most Wanted Famitsu
In Top Ten fanno la loro comparsa anche Dynasty Warriors 9, Hokuto Ga Gotoku, Persona Q2, Romancing SaGa 3, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT e Dragon Ball FighterZ.

  1. [PS4] Monster Hunter World - 1.071 voti
  2. [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake - 787 voti
  3. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III - 517 voti
  4. [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku - 451 voti
  5. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 - 395 voti
  6. [3DS] Persona Q2 - 294 voti
  7. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 - 260 voti
  8. [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT - 257 voti
  9. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei 5 - 252 voti
  10. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ - 233 voti
  11. [PS4] Death end re:Quest - 199 voti
  12. [PS4] Zanki Zero - 195 voti
  13. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI - 192 voti
  14. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 - 186 voti
  15. [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler (titolo provvisorio) - 169 voti
  16. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories - 165 voti
  17. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 - 163 voti
  18. [PS4] Gintama Rumble - 160 voti
  19. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X - 148 voti
  20. [PS4] Code Vein - 147 voti
  21. [PS4] Ni No Kuni II - 144 voti
  22. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno - 137 voti
  23. [3DS] Mario Party The Top 100 - 136 voti
  24. [PSP] Ushiro - 134 voti
  25. [NSW] Fire Emblem Switch - 127 voti
  26. [PS4] Secret of Mana Remake - 126 voti
  27. [PS4] Metal Gear Survive - 124 voti
  28. [PS4] Girls und Panzer Dream Tank Match - 118 voti
  29. [PSV] Secret of Mana Remake - 118 voti
  30. [PS4] Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet - 111 voti

Chiudono la classifica Secret of Mana Remake, Metal Gear Survive, Girls und Panzer Dream Tank Match e Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet.

