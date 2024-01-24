Shiren the Wanderer The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island: per Famitsu è un capolavoro

Il numero 1834 di Famitsu contiene le recensioni di The Enigma Machine e Shiren the Wanderer The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island, quest'ultimo a quanto pare un vero capolavoro, almeno a giudicare dall'accoglienza riservatagli dai redattori della rivista giapponese.

Il voto riservato a The Enigma Machine per PS5, PS4 e Switch non è ancora stato reso noto, ma è la valutazione di Shiren the Wanderer The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island per Nintendo Switch a stupire.

Recensioni Famitsu 1834

The Enigma Machine (PS5, PS4, Switch)

Shiren the Wanderer The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Switch) – 9/9/10/10 [38/40]

Il nuovo gioco della serie targata Spike Chunsoft esce il 25 gennaio in Giappone su Nintendo Switch e i redattori di Famitsu lo hanno accolto caldamente con un voto di 38/40, molto vicino al Perfect Score (40/40), somma di due 10 tondi tondi e due 9.

Shiren the Wanderer The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island sembra essere dunque un titolo di assoluto pregio. Lo vedremo mai in Occidente? Fortunatamente sì, dal momento che il lancio nel nostro continente è previsto per il 27 febbraio, in esclusiva sulle console della famiglia Nintendo Switch.

Una nuova grande esclusiva Nintendo Switch per il 2024? Sembra di sì, vedremo se Shiren the Wanderer The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island verrà accolto così calorosamente anche in Occidente.