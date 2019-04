Shuhei Yoshida festeggia il lancio di Days Gone insieme a Sony Santa Monica

Deacon - "You sure you two are up for this?” Atreus - "Oh Yeah. C’mon, hurry up old man!" . . . Kratos - "Booooooooooooy." HUGE congrats @BendStudio on the launch of #DaysGone https://t.co/vci6Z6D1ZS pic.twitter.com/CMXLu0UQmZ

Congratulations on the launch of #DaysGoneGame @JakeRocket @John_Garvin and all my dev friends @BendStudio! 🙌



Thank you so much for the sweet collectors edition! Can't wait to stay up late this weekend so I can get some time to ride around Farewell while my son is asleep.❤️🍻 pic.twitter.com/V0Q72xivQQ