Silent Hill 2, aspettando il Remake: i 60 fps arrivano nella Enhanced Edition

...and we have a date! The next major update for Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition is releasing this Friday, February 24th! Look forward to:



☑️ A proper 60 FPS mode

☑️ Full mouse support

☑️ Improved controller support

☑️ Better translation pack support

☑️ and more!



