Silent Hill Ascension: dialoghi pessimi e scritti con l'IA? Genvid risponde alle accuse

Catching up on Silent Hill Ascension (lol) and I am more and more convinced this was written by AI with each new "episode". The blandness in the writing is uniquely robotic feeling. I'd be shocked if a human wrote this boring shit pic.twitter.com/WUzAakbuDL — VoidBurger (AKA Jess) 🍔🎮 (@VoidBurger) November 25, 2023

genvid’s ceo jacob navok is on record saying all of their upcoming projects feature AI characters a few months before silent hill ascension was released



he also says ascension’s story is a “simulation”



the question isn’t if ascension uses AI - it’s how much https://t.co/uz8IKtKQgk pic.twitter.com/A3Td4qecYB — 🐢 bob 📼 (@bobvids) November 27, 2023