Silent Hill su PS5: Dusk Golem fa chiarezza, annuncio in arrivo a breve?

(2/5) someone seperately. Neither got the job, but I know this as fact.

-In late 2019, a seperate close friend in Japan informed me a Silent Hill game was being developed in Japan that had started dev at the start of 2019.



I started doing some personal investigation from this, — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 21, 2020

(4/6) the following I have evidence to believe, but I can't verify the details (but it is from someone who would know & I verified their identity).



So to lay the detaila of this put straight:

-It is developed by Sony Japan Studios & will be PS5 exclusive.

-Toyama is directing, — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 21, 2020