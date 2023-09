Sincronizzate gli orologi: oggi Level-5 mostra i trailer dei suoi nuovi giochi!

New trailers for DECAPOLICE, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, and FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time will premiere on September 16 at 20:00 JST (4:00 a.m. PT / 7:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. BST). You'll be able to see them here: https://t.co/V3Yi5E2tWk https://t.co/jRA1nPPc23