Skull & Bones: ondata di nuovi leak per il titolo piratesco di Ubisoft, sarà tutto vero?

Buying a blueprint isn't the only hurdle though, as you'll need the right amount of resources such as wood, metal and fibre to build your ship.



A bigger ship doesn't mean a better ship either, as smaller ships are more nimble and can go where bigger ships can't. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021

Every ship has a pre-determined amount of cannons, but other weaponry can be added/upgraded to put on your ship. Cannons, Ballistas, Flame Throwers, Mortars and more can be attached to your ship in addition to different ammo types (chain-linked cannon balls for example). pic.twitter.com/T2bjGtV4uc — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021

You can upgrade your ship at any time, granted you have the money to do so. Adding extra armor, adding smelteries, storage boxes to carry more inventory etc. is all possible. There's a lot of customization options also, including changing your sail, wheel, shanties etc. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021

You start the game as a nobody, building a raft and then eventually a small fishing boat, where you can then explore the open sea.



You collect quests, increase your pirate rep and collect resources to get your first pirate ship. pic.twitter.com/JyqCHhltEq — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021

Ship perspective is pretty similar to 2018 gameplay, just with small changes.



While on land, it's in third-person and you can only walk on foot in safe havens and hideouts. There is no combat, parkour, or anything special to walking as the captain other than to go meet NPCs. pic.twitter.com/3uAiMhoo6h — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021