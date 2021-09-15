Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Skull & Bones: ondata di nuovi leak per il titolo piratesco di Ubisoft, sarà tutto vero?

Dopo le notizie poco lusinghiere arrivate nel corso dell'estate su Skull & Bones, l'insider Tom Henderson è tornato a parlare del gioco fornendo una serie di dettagli inediti e specificando che lo sviluppo del gioco prosegue nonostante le difficoltà.

Il noto insider Tom Henderson, conosciuto dalla community dei videogiocatori come autore di molti leak sulle serie di Battlefield e Call of Duty, ha rivolto le sue attenzioni alla chiacchieratissima produzione di Skull & Bones. Nonostante le pessime notizie arrivate nel corso dell'estate, secondo il leaker il gioco piratesco sarebbe "in uno stato decente" anche se "non vicino al completamento". Henderson ha inoltre fornito una serie di dettagli inediti, tutti da verificare: Skull & Bones offrirebbe infatti ben cinque tipologie di navi con caratteristiche differenti. I giocatori inizialmente dovrebbero aver accesso ad una nave molto piccola che con l'avanzare dell'avventura e accumulando ricchezze potrà essere aggiornata fino a diventare una vero e proprio galeone. Ogni nave dovrebbe poi avere un numero predeterminato di cannoni e armi che potranno essere aggiornate.

Il gioco avrebbe mantenuto un'impostazione open world e dovrebbe essere ambientato nell'Oceano Indiano, nei pressi del Madagascar. Tra le varie location dovrebbe comparire la costa di Azania del Mozambico. Insomma, Henderson ha fornito parecchio materiale ai fan di Skull & Bones. Tuttavia alcune delle informazioni pubblicate dall'insider sembrano cozzare con le notizie ufficiali. Voi cosa ne pensate?

FONTE: wccftech
