Skull & Bones: ondata di nuovi leak per il titolo piratesco di Ubisoft, sarà tutto vero?
Dopo le notizie poco lusinghiere arrivate nel corso dell'estate su Skull & Bones, l'insider Tom Henderson è tornato a parlare del gioco fornendo una serie di dettagli inediti e specificando che lo sviluppo del gioco prosegue nonostante le difficoltà.
Il noto insider Tom Henderson, conosciuto dalla community dei videogiocatori come autore di molti leak sulle serie di Battlefield e Call of Duty, ha rivolto le sue attenzioni alla chiacchieratissima produzione di Skull & Bones. Nonostante le pessime notizie arrivate nel corso dell'estate, secondo il leaker il gioco piratesco sarebbe "in uno stato decente" anche se "non vicino al completamento". Henderson ha inoltre fornito una serie di dettagli inediti, tutti da verificare: Skull & Bones offrirebbe infatti ben cinque tipologie di navi con caratteristiche differenti. I giocatori inizialmente dovrebbero aver accesso ad una nave molto piccola che con l'avanzare dell'avventura e accumulando ricchezze potrà essere aggiornata fino a diventare una vero e proprio galeone. Ogni nave dovrebbe poi avere un numero predeterminato di cannoni e armi che potranno essere aggiornate.
Il gioco avrebbe mantenuto un'impostazione open world e dovrebbe essere ambientato nell'Oceano Indiano, nei pressi del Madagascar. Tra le varie location dovrebbe comparire la costa di Azania del Mozambico. Insomma, Henderson ha fornito parecchio materiale ai fan di Skull & Bones. Tuttavia alcune delle informazioni pubblicate dall'insider sembrano cozzare con le notizie ufficiali. Voi cosa ne pensate?
Buying a blueprint isn't the only hurdle though, as you'll need the right amount of resources such as wood, metal and fibre to build your ship.— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021
A bigger ship doesn't mean a better ship either, as smaller ships are more nimble and can go where bigger ships can't.
Every ship has a pre-determined amount of cannons, but other weaponry can be added/upgraded to put on your ship. Cannons, Ballistas, Flame Throwers, Mortars and more can be attached to your ship in addition to different ammo types (chain-linked cannon balls for example). pic.twitter.com/T2bjGtV4uc— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021
You can upgrade your ship at any time, granted you have the money to do so. Adding extra armor, adding smelteries, storage boxes to carry more inventory etc. is all possible. There's a lot of customization options also, including changing your sail, wheel, shanties etc.— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021
You start the game as a nobody, building a raft and then eventually a small fishing boat, where you can then explore the open sea.— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021
You collect quests, increase your pirate rep and collect resources to get your first pirate ship. pic.twitter.com/JyqCHhltEq
Ship perspective is pretty similar to 2018 gameplay, just with small changes.— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021
While on land, it's in third-person and you can only walk on foot in safe havens and hideouts. There is no combat, parkour, or anything special to walking as the captain other than to go meet NPCs. pic.twitter.com/3uAiMhoo6h
Overall, the game isn't "near completion" but is reported to be in a decent spot with a lot of good combat.— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021
The middle of the map is a big open sea and it can take some "good afk time" to sail across - I'll try and get specifics as to how long that actually is.
Skull & Bones
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- PS4
- Xbox One
- Genere: Strategico
- Sviluppatore: Ubisoft Singapore
Quanto attendi: Skull & Bones
Hype totali: 88
