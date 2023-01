Skull & Bones ancora rinviato: Ubisoft avrebbe cancellato altri 3 giochi, stando ai leak - Aggiornata

Uhh.... Skull & Bones delayed again, it seems. Ubisoft mentions "upcoming beta phase," adding "Skull and Bones will now be released early 2023-24."

Ubisoft January Update



- Lowered Q3 revenue target to €725m from €830m on slow sales of Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope & Just Dance 2023

- Cancelled 3 unannounced titles, on top of the 4 cancelled in July 2022

- Skull & Bones delayed again, targeting April/May 2023 release