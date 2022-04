Slime Rancher 2 su PC e Xbox Game Pass: l'adorabile avventura 'gelatinosa' in nuovi scatti

Starlight Strand is a beautiful expanse mysteriously divided between dazzling palettes of dusk and dawn. This fragrant, floral fantasia is home to nectar-loving honey and flutter slimes, and its canopies are abuzz with hives that can be harvested for wild honey and buzz wax. pic.twitter.com/rvvSimBgJC

Ember Valley is always rumbling: blasting great geysers of water on one end, and filling ravines full of lava on the other. Naturally, it’s home to heat-loving boom, fire, and crystal slimes as well as an excellent place to (carefully) hunt down primordy oil and lava dust. pic.twitter.com/4651yDVoOh