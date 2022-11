Sonic Frontiers, gratis il DLC a tema Sonic Adventure 2: item in omaggio con la newsletter

New: Subscribers of the official English-language #SonicFrontiers newsletter will get an exclusive DLC code to unlock these #SonicAdventure2 -lookin' "Soap shoes", SEGA unveiled today. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/cYPZbGXT5p

If you signed up for the Sonic newsletter to receive the SA2 shoes, you should be getting an email with a code for them at about 9am PST tomorrow!



You still have until January 31st, 2023 to sign up - after tomorrow you'll probably wait ~24-48 hours to get your code. https://t.co/FSayRkU20Q