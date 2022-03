Sonic Frontiers: Limited Edition con vasca da bagno e Mega Drive, ma è un Pesce d'Aprile

SEGA has revealed the Sonic Frontier limited edition



Includes

- high-quality bath tub

- a silk towel

- a waterproof Mega Drive

- a Game Gear (can't be used in water)

- a duckhttps://t.co/dNJ7JR45gL



(April Fool's Day has just begun in Japan, none of this is real) pic.twitter.com/xFV4tReMpz