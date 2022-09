Sonic Frontiers premiato ai Japan Game Awards, risoluzione e framerate PS5, PS4 e Switch

Sonic Frontiers just won the Japan Game Awards Future Division award (i.e. best upcoming game) 💯🥇 First time a Sonic game has ever won this award! 🔥🔥 #TGS2022 pic.twitter.com/Yl0ewvVAT3

Something important I also forgot to mention .

Frontiers is referred to by : "third evolution/ generation of Sonic games" ( adventure and afterwards it is second and classic games is first).

Part of this evolution is to expand Sonic Franchise in Asia and Japan. pic.twitter.com/At0ZcK5e6H