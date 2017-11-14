Logo Everyeye.it

Sonic Generations e Deadpool tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox LIVE. Tutti gli abbonati Premium potranno usufruire di interessanti sconti (fino al 70%) su una ricca selezione di giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360.

Sconti Xbox One
Tra i giochi in offerta su Xbox One troviamo Ducati 90th Anniversary, Farming Simulator 17, Sebastian Loeb Rally EVO, Hunting Simulator, Deadpool e Soul Axiom.

  • Cannon Brawl Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • DC Universe Online 1-Month Membership Add-On 25% DWG
  • DC Universe Online 12-Month Membership Add-On 33% DWG
  • DC Universe Online 3-Month Membership Add-On 25% DWG
  • Deadpool Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
  • Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Ducati 90th Anniversary Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 Big Bud Pack Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 Kuhn Equipment Pack Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 Season Pass Add-On 33% DWG
  • Flockers Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Hunting Simulator Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Super Night Riders Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Valentino Rossi The Game Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Verdun Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • WRC 5 eSports Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Ink Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Morphite Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Not a Hero: Super Snazzy Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Soul Axiom Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Offerte Xbox 360

  • Alien Rage Arcade 80% DWG
  • Deadpool Games On Demand 70% Spotlight
  • Dogfight 1942 Arcade 80% DWG
  • Enemy Front Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Sonic CD Arcade 50% DWG
  • Sonic Free Riders Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Sonic Generations Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Sonic the Fighters Arcade 50% DWG
  • Sonic Unleashed Games On Demand 50% DWG

Interessanti gli sconti a tema Sonic su Xbox 360, con Sonic CD, Sonic Free Riders, Sonic Generations e Sonic Unleashed in offerta speciale scontati del 50%.

