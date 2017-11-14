Sonic Generations e Deadpool tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Sconti Xbox One
Tra i giochi in offerta su Xbox One troviamo Ducati 90th Anniversary, Farming Simulator 17, Sebastian Loeb Rally EVO, Hunting Simulator, Deadpool e Soul Axiom.
- Cannon Brawl Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- DC Universe Online 1-Month Membership Add-On 25% DWG
- DC Universe Online 12-Month Membership Add-On 33% DWG
- DC Universe Online 3-Month Membership Add-On 25% DWG
- Deadpool Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
- Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Ducati 90th Anniversary Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Farming Simulator 17 Big Bud Pack Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 17 Kuhn Equipment Pack Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 17 Season Pass Add-On 33% DWG
- Flockers Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Hunting Simulator Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Super Night Riders Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Valentino Rossi The Game Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Verdun Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- WRC 5 eSports Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Ink Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Morphite Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Not a Hero: Super Snazzy Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Soul Axiom Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Offerte Xbox 360
- Alien Rage Arcade 80% DWG
- Deadpool Games On Demand 70% Spotlight
- Dogfight 1942 Arcade 80% DWG
- Enemy Front Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Sonic CD Arcade 50% DWG
- Sonic Free Riders Games On Demand 50% DWG
- Sonic Generations Games On Demand 50% DWG
- Sonic the Fighters Arcade 50% DWG
- Sonic Unleashed Games On Demand 50% DWG
Interessanti gli sconti a tema Sonic su Xbox 360, con Sonic CD, Sonic Free Riders, Sonic Generations e Sonic Unleashed in offerta speciale scontati del 50%.
