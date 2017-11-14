Sonic Generations e Deadpool tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì tornano isu Xbox LIVE. Tutti gli abbonati Premium potranno usufruire di interessanti sconti (fino al 70%) su una ricca selezione di giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360.

Sconti Xbox One

Tra i giochi in offerta su Xbox One troviamo Ducati 90th Anniversary, Farming Simulator 17, Sebastian Loeb Rally EVO, Hunting Simulator, Deadpool e Soul Axiom.

Cannon Brawl Xbox One Game 33% DWG

DC Universe Online 1-Month Membership Add-On 25% DWG

DC Universe Online 12-Month Membership Add-On 33% DWG

DC Universe Online 3-Month Membership Add-On 25% DWG

Deadpool Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight

Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Ducati 90th Anniversary Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Farming Simulator 17 Big Bud Pack Add-On 33% DWG

Farming Simulator 17 Kuhn Equipment Pack Add-On 33% DWG

Farming Simulator 17 Season Pass Add-On 33% DWG

Flockers Xbox One Game 80% DWG

Hunting Simulator Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Super Night Riders Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Valentino Rossi The Game Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Verdun Xbox One Game 50% DWG

WRC 5 eSports Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG

WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Ink Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Morphite Xbox One Game 30% DWG

Not a Hero: Super Snazzy Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Soul Axiom Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Offerte Xbox 360

Alien Rage Arcade 80% DWG

Deadpool Games On Demand 70% Spotlight

Dogfight 1942 Arcade 80% DWG

Enemy Front Games On Demand 80% DWG

Sonic CD Arcade 50% DWG

Sonic Free Riders Games On Demand 50% DWG

Sonic Generations Games On Demand 50% DWG

Sonic the Fighters Arcade 50% DWG

Sonic Unleashed Games On Demand 50% DWG

Interessanti gli sconti a tema Sonic su Xbox 360, con Sonic CD, Sonic Free Riders, Sonic Generations e Sonic Unleashed in offerta speciale scontati del 50%.