Sony annuncia la line-up per il Tokyo Game Show 2018

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia ha annunciato la line-up per il Tokyo Game Show 2018 (in programma dal 20 al 23 settembre), tra questi sono presenti anche gli appena svelati Conception Plus Ore no Kodomo wo Unde Kure! e Root Letter Last Answer.

PlayStation VR

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Bandai Namco)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

Tetris Effect (Enhance Games)

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories (Granzella)

Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! (G-rounding, Inc.)

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (SIE)

Deracine (SIE)

Everybody’s Golf VR (SIE)

Kill-X (SIE)

Theater Room VR (SIE)

Ryan Marks: Revenge Mission (SIE)

Final Assault (Smilegate Entertainment / Phase Lock Interactive)

Focus on You (Smilegate Entertainment)

Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience (Square Enix)

Dark Eclipse (Sunsoft)

PlayStation 4

Caravan Stories (Aiming)

Kill la Kill the Game: IF (Arc System Work)

Catherine: Full Body (Atlus)

Utawarerumono Zan (Aquaplus)

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Bandai Namco)

Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco)

God Eater 3 (Bandai Namco)

Jump Force (Bandai Namco)

One Piece: World Seeker (Bandai Namco)

Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco)

Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist (Bandai Namco)

Fallout 76 (Bethesda Softworks)

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Collection (Capcom)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

Mega Man 11 (Capcom)

Onimusha: Warlords (Capcom)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Capcom)

Varnir of the Dragon Star: Ecdysis of the Dragon (Compile Heart)

Project Awakening (Cygames)

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (D3 Publisher)

Anthem (Electronic Arts)

Battlefield V (Electronic Arts)

FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software)

Crystar (FuRyu)

Dogfighter: World War 2 (Iggymob)

Gungrave G.O.R.E. (Iggymob)

Root Letter: Last Answer (Kadokawa Games)

RPG Maker MV (Kadokawa Games)

Dead or Alive 6 (Koei Tecmo)

Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World (Koei Tecmo)

Warriors Orochi 4 (Koei Tecmo)

Knives Out (NetEase Games)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Nihon Falcom)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Project Judge (Sega)

Shenmue I & II (Sega)

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE)

Concrete Genie (SIE)

Days Gone (SIE)

Death Stranding (SIE)

Dreams Universe (SIE)

Ghost of Tsushima (SIE)

Monkey King: Hero is Back (SIE)

Samurai Shodown (SNK)

Conception Plus: Ore no Kodomo wo Unde Kure! (Spike Chunsoft)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix)

Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered (Square Enix)

Just Cause 4 (Square Enix)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

The Last Remnant Remastered (Square Enix)

Left Alive (Square Enix)

Million Arthur: Arcana Blood (Square Enix)

World of Final Fantasy Maxima (Square Enix)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)

The Division 2 (Ubisoft)

Skull & Bones (Ubisoft)

Deemo Reborn (Unties)

Hitman 2 (Warner Bros. Japan)

Ricordiamo che domenica 23 settembre alle 08:30 (ora italiana) Sony terrà un panel dal Tokyo Game Show dedicato a Death Stranding, con la partecipazione di Hideo Kojima e del cast di doppiatori giapponesi. Kojima ha ribadito come in questa occasione non vedremo un nuovo video gameplay ma non ha escluso del tutto l'arrivo di novità sul progetto. Su Everyeye.i trovate l'elenco completo delle conferenze Tokyo Game Show 2018.

