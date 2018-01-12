Sony annuncia la line-up PlayStation per il Taipei Game Show 2018

ha annunciato la sua presenza aiin programma dal 26 al 29 gennaio. La compagnia ha inoltre svelato la line-upche porterà all'evento asiatico.

I seguenti titoli saranno presenti in forma giocabile sullo showfloor:

Detroit Become Human

Gran Turismo Sport

Shadow of the Colossus

Bravo Team

The Inpatient

Monster Hunter World

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition

Street Fighter V Arcade Edition

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT

Secret of Mana

Far Cry 5

Moss

Dynasty Warriors 9

Attack on Titan 2

Code Vein

Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Super Robot Wars X

Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown

Metal Gear Survive

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner M∀RS

Hokuto Ga Gotoku

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal

Earth Defense Force 5

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle

Reborn A Samurai Awakens

DOOM VFR

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim VR

NBA 2K18

Da ribadire come il Taipei Game Show sia una manifestazione orientata esclusivamente al mercato asiatico, difficile quindi aspettarsi novità per l'Occidente, anche se potrebbero non mancare annunci di nuovi giochi PlayStation 4 prodotti da sviluppatori cinesi e coreani.