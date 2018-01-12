Everyeye.it

Honor 7X
Sony annuncia la line-up PlayStation per il Taipei Game Show 2018

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan & Asia ha annunciato la sua presenza ai Taipei Game Show 2018 in programma dal 26 al 29 gennaio. La compagnia ha inoltre svelato la line-up PlayStation che porterà all'evento asiatico.

I seguenti titoli saranno presenti in forma giocabile sullo showfloor:

  • Detroit Become Human
  • Gran Turismo Sport
  • Shadow of the Colossus
  • Bravo Team
  • The Inpatient
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition
  • Street Fighter V Arcade Edition
  • Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
  • Secret of Mana
  • Far Cry 5
  • Moss
  • Dynasty Warriors 9
  • Attack on Titan 2
  • Code Vein
  • Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ
  • Super Robot Wars X
  • Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown
  • Metal Gear Survive
  • Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner M∀RS
  • Hokuto Ga Gotoku
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4
  • Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal
  • Earth Defense Force 5
  • BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle
  • Reborn A Samurai Awakens
  • DOOM VFR
  • The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim VR
  • NBA 2K18

Da ribadire come il Taipei Game Show sia una manifestazione orientata esclusivamente al mercato asiatico, difficile quindi aspettarsi novità per l'Occidente, anche se potrebbero non mancare annunci di nuovi giochi PlayStation 4 prodotti da sviluppatori cinesi e coreani.

