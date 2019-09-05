Sony annuncia la lineup PS4 e PSVR per il Tokyo Game Show

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia prenderà parte al Tokyo Game Show in programma dal 12 al 15 settembre, oggi la compagnia ha pubblicato la lista dei giochi per PlayStation 4 e PlayStation VR che porterà in fiera.

Allo stand Sony troveranno spazio sia titoli prodotti e pubblicati dalla compagnia sia giochi di terze parti, tra i tanti citiamo Cyberpunk 2077, Control, Call of Duty Modern Warfare e Death Stranding, quest'ultimo non presente in forma giocabile.

Giochi PS4 Tokyo Game Show 2019

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Atlus)

AI: The Somnium Files (Spike Chunsoft)

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (Koei Tecmo)

Biped (Next Studios)

Borderlands 3 (Take-Two Interactive Japan)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (SIE)

Code Vein (Bandai Namco)

Concrete Genie (SIE)

Contra: Rogue Corps (Konami)

Control (Marvelous)

Cyberpunk 2077 (Spike Chunsoft)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (Bandai Namco)

Death Stranding (SIE)

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (SIE)

Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco)

Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition (Spike Chunsoft)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco)

Dreams (SIE)

eFootball PES 2020 (Konami)

FIFA 20 (EA)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (Mihoyo)

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Ubisoft)

Ghost of Tsushima (SIE)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Cygames)

Gungrave G.O.R.E. (Iggymob)

Inazuma Eleven Ares (Level-5)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (Mages)

Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco)

Marvel’s Avengers (Square Enix)

MediEvil (SIE)

Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection (Capcom)

Monkey King: Hero is Back (SIE)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

Need for Speed: Heat (EA)

New Guilty Gear (Arc System Works)

Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco)

One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Bandai Namco)

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus)

Project Resistance (Capcom)

Project Sakura Wars (Sega)

ReadySet Heroes (SIE)

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (Koei Tecmo)

Romancing SaGa 3 (Square Enix) (also on PS Vita)

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous)

SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays (Bandai Namco)

Shenmue III (Koch Media / Deep Silver)

Star Ocean: First Departure R (Square Enix)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Orrder (EA)

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Bandai Namco)

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

Trials of Mana (Square Enix)

Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega)

Giochi PSVR

Concrete Genie (SIE)

Deemo Reborn (Unties)

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (SIE)

Hatsune Miku VR (Degica Games)

Sairento VR (Initiative Media)

Stumper (Thirteenth Floor Corporation)

Throw Anything (Visual Light)

Ricordiamo che il publisher ha confermato che Sony non terrà una conferenza al TGS 2019, a differenza di quanto accaduto regolarmente negli ultimi anni. I motivi alla base di questa scelta non sono stati rivelati, in ogni caso è certo che il consueto pre briefing di inizio settembre non si terrà.