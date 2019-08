Sony compra Remedy? I team interni si complimentano per il lancio di Control

Congratulations to our good friends at @remedygames on the release of Control! We can't wait to play. #ControlRemedy https://t.co/3D14p8EaMf

🎉 Congratulations to our friends at @remedygames on the release of Control! 🎉



We're really excited to jump in and discover Jesse's story for ourselves! 🎮 pic.twitter.com/h7wPNZtxK0