Sony compra Square Enix? Jeff Grubb l'ha sentito dire ma non può confermare

OK. I've said this a thousand times, but there's always someone who is hearing it for the first time: We never really hear enough to report on acquisitions with any certainty. Sony acquiring Square was the big rumor. But I CANNOT confirm that. And I continue to not know. pic.twitter.com/5ZKJruszCE

Anyway, now you know as much as I do. I do believe that Square Enix is trying to best position itself for acquisition. But that doesn't mean anything. These deals can fall through or get completely flipped on their head. That happens all the time.