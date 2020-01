Sony, evento a porte chiuse modificato secondo un report: presentazione PS5 a febbraio?

Okie. Here's what I'm hearing from multiple sources. (Just needed to confirm something before sharing.) Sony is not hosting Destination PlayStation, its annual closed event bringing together publishers and retailers. The event will still happen, but hosted by a retailer.

I don't think this is a *bad* thing, to be clear. I just think that it has something to do with the intersection of its PS5 rollout plans.



The Destination PlayStation event has been well received in the past, which is why someone picked up the ball.