Sony al lavoro su un nuovo Silent Hill per PS5, coinvolto anche Hideo Kojima?

We have learned from multiple sources that a Silent Hill series Reboot & Silent Hills revival are both in the works by Sony. The reboot is helmed by former Team Silent and (possibly even) Project Siren members. https://t.co/nB7V5Rvwzf pic.twitter.com/m0i1sqDLBo

So I'm going to tweet some about Silent Hill and the supposed two games in the works. Let me first clarify upfront I'm not 100% clear on everything. I had heard murmurings about this a couple months ago, but over time more and more solid evidence this is the case has come forth.