Sony e Microsoft in difesa degli asioamericani: troppi casi di violenza negli USA

We are troubled by a recent pattern of violence targeting the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. It’s time to take action.



SIE is making a donation to Stop AAPI Hate, and we hope you can too. Learn how you can help here: https://t.co/vVdvczmgme — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 17, 2021

Hate has no home on Xbox. Team Xbox is appalled by the violence and racism against Asian communities. For all Asian players and peers, I want you to know that we see you, we hear you, and we will and must do more together to #StopAsianHate. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 17, 2021

To learn more visit:



Stop Asian Hate – https://t.co/JcuBUlskxv

ANTI-ASIAN VIOLENCE RESOURCES – https://t.co/IoEkf9fEmO

StopAAPIHate – https://t.co/XCNMHUNFWc — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) March 16, 2021