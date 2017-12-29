Sony pubblica la classifica dei trailer Playstation più visti nel 2017

Di seguito, potete leggere la classifica completa:
- Horizon Zero Dawn – Story Trailer PS4
- God of War – Be A Warrior: PS4 Gameplay Trailer E3 2017
- The Last of Us: Part II Teaser Trailer #2 PS4
- Gran Turismo Sport – Join The Human Race PS4 Trailer E3 2017
- Shadow of the Colossus – PS4 Trailer E3 2017
- Detroit: Become Human – PS4 Trailer E3 2017
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – Accolades Trailer PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – PGW 2017 Teaser Trailer PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – PS4 Story Trailer E3 2017
- Ghost of Tsushima – PGW 2017 Announce Trailer PS4
Lo story trailer di Horizon Zero Dawn si aggiudica la medaglia d'oro con oltre 6.5 milioni di visualizzazioni, seguito in seconda e terza posizione dal gameplay trailer di God of War e dal secondo teaser di The Last of Us Part II. Ottimo risultato anche per Gran Turismo Sport e Shadow of the Colossus, che guadagnano rispettivamente il quarto e il quinto posto. Doppietta per Uncharted: L'Eredità Perdutà, che compare in settima e nona posizione. Chiude la classifica Ghost of Tsushima, la nuova IP di Sucker Punch. Cosa ne pensate di questa top 10?
FONTE: Playstation Blog
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti