Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Honor 7X
Adesso online
GTA Online
Adesso online
Delirio e follia con il Colpo dell'Apocalisse
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Scheda PlayStation 4
  3. Notizie
  4. Sony pubblica la classifica dei trailer Playstation più visti nel 2017

Sony pubblica la classifica dei trailer Playstation più visti nel 2017

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Con l'anno che ormai si avvicina alla sua conclusione, Sony Interactive Entertainment ha stilato la classifica dei dieci trailer Playstation più visti del 2017. Scopriamo insieme quali giochi occupano la top 10.

Di seguito, potete leggere la classifica completa:

  1. Horizon Zero Dawn – Story Trailer PS4
  2. God of War – Be A Warrior: PS4 Gameplay Trailer E3 2017
  3. The Last of Us: Part II Teaser Trailer #2 PS4
  4. Gran Turismo Sport – Join The Human Race PS4 Trailer E3 2017
  5. Shadow of the Colossus – PS4 Trailer E3 2017
  6. Detroit: Become Human – PS4 Trailer E3 2017
  7. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – Accolades Trailer PS4
  8. Marvel’s Spider-Man – PGW 2017 Teaser Trailer PS4
  9. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – PS4 Story Trailer E3 2017
  10. Ghost of Tsushima – PGW 2017 Announce Trailer PS4

Lo story trailer di Horizon Zero Dawn si aggiudica la medaglia d'oro con oltre 6.5 milioni di visualizzazioni, seguito in seconda e terza posizione dal gameplay trailer di God of War e dal secondo teaser di The Last of Us Part II. Ottimo risultato anche per Gran Turismo Sport e Shadow of the Colossus, che guadagnano rispettivamente il quarto e il quinto posto. Doppietta per Uncharted: L'Eredità Perdutà, che compare in settima e nona posizione. Chiude la classifica Ghost of Tsushima, la nuova IP di Sucker Punch. Cosa ne pensate di questa top 10?

FONTE: Playstation Blog
Quanto è interessante?
2
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Scheda PlayStation 4

  1. Hello Neighbor uscirà anche su Nintendo Switch e PS4 nel 2018?
  2. CyberConnect2 rivelerà i propri piani e progetti futuri il primo febbraio 2018