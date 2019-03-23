Sony svela la line-up del Pax East con Days Gone, Crash Team Racing e Dreams

Si preannuncia un'ultima parte del mese decisamente ricca per tutti i fan di PlayStation. Oltre a trasmettere la prima puntata di State of Play, nuovo format dedicato a tutte le novità legate a PS4 e PS VR, Sony parteciperà al PAX East 2019 che si svolgerà dal 28 al 31 marzo al Boston Convention Center.

La compagnia giapponese si presenterà all'evento con una line-up incredibilmente ricca, che affiancherà alle immancabili esclusive anche numerosi titoli di terze parti. Spiccano senza dubbio Days Gone, titolo di Sony Bend in arrivo il 26 aprile, e il promettente Dreams, che presto debutterà in Acceso Anticipato. Riflettori puntati anche su Mortal Kombat 11, che in quei giorni potrà essere testato in Closed Beta, Control, che ha recentemente ricevuto una data d'uscita, e Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled. A seguire potete consultare la line-up completa in ordine alfabetico, che includerà anche diversi titoli per PlayStation VR.



PlayStation 4

Bloodroots (Paper Cult)

Control (505 Games / Remedy Entertainment)

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled (Activision / Beenox)

Days Gone (SIE / SIE Bend Studio)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix / Omega Force)

Dreams (SIE / Media Molecule)

Falcon Age (Outerloop Game)

Heaven’s Vault (Inkle)

Jupiter & Mars (Tigertron)

Knights & Bikes (Double Fine Presents / Foam Sword)

Layers of Fear 2 (Gun Media / Bloober Team)

Luna (Funomena)

MLB The Show 19 (SIE / SIE San Diego Studio)

Mortal Kombat 11 (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment / NetherRealm Studios)

Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)

Indivisible (505 Games / Lab Zero Games)

Overland (Finji)

Rad (Bandai Namco / Double Fine Productions)

Trover Saves the Universe (Gearbox Publishing / Squanch Games)

Wattam (Annapurna Interactive / Funomena)

PlayStation VR

Ghost Giant (Zoink Games)

Golem (Highwire Games)

Falcon Age (Outerloop Games)

Jupiter & Mars (Tigertron)

Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash! (Grounding, Inc.)

Trover Saves the Universe (Gearbox Publishing / Squanch Games)

Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)

Durante la fiera, siamo sicuri, emergeranno in rete numerosi nuovi video di gameplay, grazie ai quali potremo approfondire la conoscenza di ognuno dei giochi presenti. Qual è il titolo che attendete con maggior impazienza?