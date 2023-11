South of Midnight trionfa ai Clio Awards: Compulsion Games si espande

In Games: Audio | Visual, our next Grand winner is @compulsiongames for “South of Midnight - Teaser trailer" 👏 South of Midnight’s trailer introduces you to the mythos and mysterious creatures of the Deep South in this modern folktale. #ClioEntertainment pic.twitter.com/Ri5XEJRYEp

Compulsion Games has now reached 100 employees on LinkedIn, the largest the studio has ever been.



Now working on South of Midnight -- a new 3rd-person action-adventure --, the studio joined Xbox Game Studios in 2018 with roughly 1/3 of that staff count.https://t.co/KGeEKfFVCH pic.twitter.com/z94dNnWkIg