Spider-Man domina la classifica giapponese, Shadow of the Tomb Raider al secondo posto

Media Create ha pubblicato la classifica di vendite giapponese dell'ultima settimana (dal 10 al 16 settembre), confermando in prima posizione Marvel's Spider-Man per PlayStation 4. Al secondo posto debutta invece Shadow of the Tomb Raider, la nuova avventura di Lara Croft.

Classifica Software

[PS4] Spider-Man – 80,832 / 205,986 [PS4] Shadow of the Tomb Raider – 32,172 / Nuovo [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 14,094 / 2,618,333 [NSW] Minecraft – 13,479 / 277,745 [NSW] Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit – 11,659 / Nuovo [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,689 / 1,757,864 [PS4] NBA 2K19 – 9,536 / 13,215 [PS4] Winning Eleven 2019 – 9,466 / 103,695 [PS4] Conan Exiles – 8,528 / 68,757 [NSW] Undertale – 5,990 / Nuovo [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun – 5,820 / 195,438 [NSW] Zelda: BReath of the Wild – 5,809 / 1,111,535 [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces – 5,193 / 343,600 [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon – 4,830 / 1,724,983 [PS4] Black Clover: Quartet Knights – 4,630 / Nuovo [PS4] Zone of the Enders The 2nd Runner: Mars – 4,503 / 21,816 [3DS] WarioWare Gold – 4,018 / 93,658 [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 3,944 / 615,182 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 3,859 / 1,813,146 [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – 3,569 / 122,376

Classifica Hardware

Switch – 38,738 PS4 – 12,057 PS4 Pro – 4,959 New 2DS LL – 4,684 New 3DS LL – 2,248 Vita – 1,973 2DS – 359 Xbox One X – 159 Xbox One – 58

Come possiamo vedere, Marvel's Spider-Man è riuscito a vendere oltre 80 mila copie fisiche (ricordiamo che Media Create conteggia solo le copie retail, senza tener conto di quelle digitali), raggiungendo un totale di oltre 200 mila unità, successo che ha portato al sold-out nel Paese nel Sol Levante. A seguire troviamo il nuovo Shadow of the Tomb Raider, che nel giro di due giorni è riuscito a vendere oltre 30 mila copie, segnando un buon debutto nel secondo gradino del podio, similmente a quanto avvenuto nel Regno Unito.