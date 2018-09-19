Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Spider-Man domina la classifica giapponese, Shadow of the Tomb Raider al secondo posto

Media Create ha pubblicato la classifica di vendite giapponese dell'ultima settimana (dal 10 al 16 settembre), confermando in prima posizione Marvel's Spider-Man per PlayStation 4. Al secondo posto debutta invece Shadow of the Tomb Raider, la nuova avventura di Lara Croft.

Classifica Software

  1. [PS4] Spider-Man – 80,832 / 205,986
  2. [PS4] Shadow of the Tomb Raider – 32,172 / Nuovo
  3. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 14,094 / 2,618,333
  4. [NSW] Minecraft – 13,479 / 277,745
  5. [NSW] Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit – 11,659 / Nuovo
  6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,689 / 1,757,864
  7. [PS4] NBA 2K19 – 9,536 / 13,215
  8. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2019 – 9,466 / 103,695
  9. [PS4] Conan Exiles – 8,528 / 68,757
  10. [NSW] Undertale – 5,990 / Nuovo
  11. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun – 5,820 / 195,438
  12. [NSW] Zelda: BReath of the Wild – 5,809 / 1,111,535
  13. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces – 5,193 / 343,600
  14. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon – 4,830 / 1,724,983
  15. [PS4] Black Clover: Quartet Knights – 4,630 / Nuovo
  16. [PS4] Zone of the Enders The 2nd Runner: Mars – 4,503 / 21,816
  17. [3DS] WarioWare Gold – 4,018 / 93,658
  18. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 3,944 / 615,182
  19. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 3,859 / 1,813,146
  20. [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – 3,569 / 122,376

Classifica Hardware

  1. Switch – 38,738
  2. PS4 – 12,057
  3. PS4 Pro – 4,959
  4. New 2DS LL – 4,684
  5. New 3DS LL – 2,248
  6. Vita – 1,973
  7. 2DS – 359
  8. Xbox One X – 159
  9. Xbox One – 58

Come possiamo vedere, Marvel's Spider-Man è riuscito a vendere oltre 80 mila copie fisiche (ricordiamo che Media Create conteggia solo le copie retail, senza tener conto di quelle digitali), raggiungendo un totale di oltre 200 mila unità, successo che ha portato al sold-out nel Paese nel Sol Levante. A seguire troviamo il nuovo Shadow of the Tomb Raider, che nel giro di due giorni è riuscito a vendere oltre 30 mila copie, segnando un buon debutto nel secondo gradino del podio, similmente a quanto avvenuto nel Regno Unito.

