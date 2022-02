Spider-Man Miles Morales è il terzo gioco PlayStation più venduto di sempre in USA

US NPD PREMIUM GAMES - Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales ranked as the 6th best-selling game of January. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales now trails only Marvel's Spider-Man and God of War (2018) in lifetime dollar sales for Sony published titles since 1995.

The legs on Miles Morales have been amazing with an excellent attach rate on PS5 consoles