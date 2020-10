Spider-Man Miles Morales su PS5: supporto al DualSense e modalità 4K/60fps nel dettaglio

More Details -Will progress narrative forward for both Peter & Miles -New to being "Spider-Man" & learning, Miles' animations look visually less fluid/refined -Heavy emphasis on Miles' story; he's the only playable character -Even bigger setpieces than Spider-Man 2018 pic.twitter.com/OYRGlSqMIu

-Takedowns can be performed from ceilings/walls now; go invisible to go back into stealth

-DualSense: Feel rumble when shooting webs, triggers then tighten as Miles reaches the end of eachswing

-Photo Mode: Can now customize lighting, new selfie poses, stickers, frames etc pic.twitter.com/uurwE9Ym5K