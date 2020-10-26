Spider-Man Miles Morales: svelata la lista parziale dei trofei, priva di spoiler

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales è in fase Gold da diversi giorni, ma per il lancio bisogna necessariamente attendere il mese prossimo. Per fortuna Insomniac ci sta aiutando a ingannare l'attesa: così, tra un numero del Daily Bugle e l'altro, ha trovato il tempo per svelare la lista parziale dei trofei .

Do you like Trophies? We do. Check out this partial list of Trophies you can expect in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales



🏆 Be Yourself - Collect all other Trophies 🏆

🔓 Just the Beginning - Unlock all Skills 🥇

🏠 A New Home - 100% Complete All Districts 🥇

⌛ Urban Explorers - Collect all Time Capsules 🥈

📮 Memory Lane - Collect All Postcards 🥈

📦 Salvager - Open all Underground Caches 🥈

⚗️ Under Their Noses - Shut down all Roxxon Labs 🥈

⚗️ Under Their Noses - Shut down all Roxxon Labs 🥈

🏢 Underground Undone - Shut down all Underground Hideouts 🥈

🕴️ Ready for Anything - Purchase All Suits 🥈

😌 Never Saw It Coming - Complete an Enemy Base without being detected 🥈

💯 100x Combo!!! - Perform a 100x Combo 🥈

🎓 Pete’s First Villain - Complete the Final Test 🥉

⏫ Kitbash - Craft 10 Upgrades 🥉

🚤 I’m On A Boat - Ride the derelict boat in southern Chinatown 🥉

💻 Socially Acceptable - Scroll through the entire Social Feed at the end of the story 🥉

🎳 From Downtown - Use Venom Dash to throw an enemy into a group of three or more 🥉

🛍️ Like a Rhino in a China Shop - Smash into 15 breakable objects while steering Rhino through the shopping mall 🥉

📸 JJJ Would Be Proud - Apply a sticker and customize lighting while in Photo Mode 🥉

📱 Five Star Review - Complete all FNSM app requests 🥉

🔧 Mod that Suit - Craft a Suit Mod 🥉

🔧 Mod that Suit - Craft a Suit Mod 🥉

🕶️ Look with Better Eyes - Craft a Visor Mod 🥉

🇫 Never Give Up - Pay respects at Jefferson Davis’s grave in Harlem 🥉

🎁 A Gift From Pete - Receive the Gift Suit 🥉

✅ Crime Master - Complete Bonus Objectives for every crime type 🥉

😵 Getting Dizzy - Chain 6 unique Air Tricks before landing 🥉