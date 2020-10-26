Spider-Man Miles Morales: svelata la lista parziale dei trofei, priva di spoiler
Antonio Izzo
Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales è in fase Gold da diversi giorni, ma per il lancio bisogna necessariamente attendere il mese prossimo. Per fortuna Insomniac ci sta aiutando a ingannare l'attesa: così, tra un numero del Daily Bugle e l'altro, ha trovato il tempo per svelare la lista parziale dei trofei.
Sì, avete letto bene: parziale. Lo studio californiano ha saggiamente deciso di non divulgare i trofei legati ai momenti salienti della storia che vedrà coinvolto Miles, mostrando solo ed esclusivamente quelli dedicati alle attività di gioco. Per ottenere l'agognato platino, i giocatori dovranno conquistare un nutrito gruppo di trofei che prevedono, tra le altre cose, il completamento delle attività di tutti i distretti, lo sblocco di tutte le abilità del nuovo ragnetto, la raccolta di tutti i collezionabili, l'esecuzione di una combo da 100 colpi, la sconfitta di 100 nemici con attacchi Venom e la costruzione di specifiche mod. Trovate tutti i trofei svelati fino ad ora nei tweet allegati in calce, che Insomniac ha impreziosito con tante immagini e clip tratte dal gioco.
Cosa ne pensate? Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, ricordiamo, verrà lanciato il 12 novembre su PlayStation 4 e il 19 novembre su PlayStation 5. Coloro che lo acquisteranno sulla console dell'attuale generazione potranno beneficiare dell'upgrade gratis su next-gen. Inoltre, i salvataggi di Spider-Man Miles Morales saranno trasferibili da PS4 e PS5.
Do you like Trophies? We do. Check out this partial list of Trophies you can expect in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020
🏆 Be Yourself - Collect all other Trophies 🏆
🔓 Just the Beginning - Unlock all Skills 🥇
🏠 A New Home - 100% Complete All Districts 🥇 pic.twitter.com/ivkUIlNdsh
⌛ Urban Explorers - Collect all Time Capsules 🥈— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020
📮 Memory Lane - Collect All Postcards 🥈
📦 Salvager - Open all Underground Caches 🥈
⚗️ Under Their Noses - Shut down all Roxxon Labs 🥈
🏢 Underground Undone - Shut down all Underground Hideouts 🥈 pic.twitter.com/nfp8VQ8XFI
🕴️ Ready for Anything - Purchase All Suits 🥈— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020
😌 Never Saw It Coming - Complete an Enemy Base without being detected 🥈
💯 100x Combo!!! - Perform a 100x Combo 🥈
🎓 Pete’s First Villain - Complete the Final Test 🥉
⏫ Kitbash - Craft 10 Upgrades 🥉 pic.twitter.com/uwiqsPXbBe
🚤 I’m On A Boat - Ride the derelict boat in southern Chinatown 🥉— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020
💻 Socially Acceptable - Scroll through the entire Social Feed at the end of the story 🥉 pic.twitter.com/j06eWmtVFI
🎳 From Downtown - Use Venom Dash to throw an enemy into a group of three or more 🥉— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020
🛍️ Like a Rhino in a China Shop - Smash into 15 breakable objects while steering Rhino through the shopping mall 🥉 pic.twitter.com/eCTOBFZ3Vb
📸 JJJ Would Be Proud - Apply a sticker and customize lighting while in Photo Mode 🥉— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020
📱 Five Star Review - Complete all FNSM app requests 🥉
🔧 Mod that Suit - Craft a Suit Mod 🥉
🕶️ Look with Better Eyes - Craft a Visor Mod 🥉 pic.twitter.com/MbhXSB00CY
🇫 Never Give Up - Pay respects at Jefferson Davis’s grave in Harlem 🥉— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020
🎁 A Gift From Pete - Receive the Gift Suit 🥉
✅ Crime Master - Complete Bonus Objectives for every crime type 🥉
😵 Getting Dizzy - Chain 6 unique Air Tricks before landing 🥉 pic.twitter.com/RxKuKxx26u
Altri contenuti per Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Spider-Man Miles Morales: dal Ray Tracing alla qualità grafica, il parere di DF
- Spider-Man Miles Morales: PS5 vs PS4, le differenze!
- Spider-Man Miles Morales: boss fight al centro commerciale e primo sguardo a JJ Jameson
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, tra costumi e personaggi inediti: le novità in video!
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales: l'esperienza di Nadji Jeter nei panni di Morales
Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
- In Uscita su
- PS5
- PS4
- PS4 Pro
- Date di Pubblicazione
- PS5 : 19/11/2020
- PS4 : 19/11/2020
- PS4 Pro : 19/11/2020
- Genere: Azione/Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Insomniac Games
- Publisher: PlayStation Studios
Quanto attendi: Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
Hype totali: 125
