Spider-Man Miles Morales: svelata la lista parziale dei trofei, priva di spoiler

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales è in fase Gold da diversi giorni, ma per il lancio bisogna necessariamente attendere il mese prossimo. Per fortuna Insomniac ci sta aiutando a ingannare l'attesa: così, tra un numero del Daily Bugle e l'altro, ha trovato il tempo per svelare la lista parziale dei trofei.

Sì, avete letto bene: parziale. Lo studio californiano ha saggiamente deciso di non divulgare i trofei legati ai momenti salienti della storia che vedrà coinvolto Miles, mostrando solo ed esclusivamente quelli dedicati alle attività di gioco. Per ottenere l'agognato platino, i giocatori dovranno conquistare un nutrito gruppo di trofei che prevedono, tra le altre cose, il completamento delle attività di tutti i distretti, lo sblocco di tutte le abilità del nuovo ragnetto, la raccolta di tutti i collezionabili, l'esecuzione di una combo da 100 colpi, la sconfitta di 100 nemici con attacchi Venom e la costruzione di specifiche mod. Trovate tutti i trofei svelati fino ad ora nei tweet allegati in calce, che Insomniac ha impreziosito con tante immagini e clip tratte dal gioco.

Cosa ne pensate? Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, ricordiamo, verrà lanciato il 12 novembre su PlayStation 4 e il 19 novembre su PlayStation 5. Coloro che lo acquisteranno sulla console dell'attuale generazione potranno beneficiare dell'upgrade gratis su next-gen. Inoltre, i salvataggi di Spider-Man Miles Morales saranno trasferibili da PS4 e PS5.

Marvel's Spider-Man: la trama finora, aspettando Miles Morales

