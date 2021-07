Splitgate: il popolare shooter gratis è stato rinviato a poche ore dall'uscita

🚨THE ANNOUNCEMENT: - We have acquired $10 million in funding to expand our dev team/increase server capacity! - Beta is extended, servers will be back tomorrow with planned launch content! - You will be able to finish your Beta Battlepass! https://t.co/gqPDE5uhj2

We don't want to over-promise anything but want to be as transparent as possible because we are learning a lot! We should have a queue system implemented shortly so 65k players can play, and we will work on changing our database implementation over the next 24 hours.