Spyro Reignited Trilogy domina la classifica UK, RDR 2 primo in Italia

Spyro Reignited Trilogy è stato il videogioco più venduto della scorsa settimana nel Regno Unito, superando Red Dead Redemption 2 e Fallout 76, che occupano rispettivamente il secondo e terzo posto della classifica.

Classifica UK 19 novembre 2018

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Red Dead Redemption 2 Fallout 76 Pokemon Let's Go! Pikachu FIFA 19 Pokemon Let's Go! Eevee Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hitman 2

Pokemon Let's Go debutta in quarta posizione con la versione Pikachu e in sesta con la versione Eevee, ottavo posto per il Deep Freeze Bundle di Fortnite mentre Hitman 2 occupa la decima posizione, con tiepidi consensi commerciali nel Regno Unito.

Classifica Italiana 19 novembre 2018

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) FIFA 19 (PS4) Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (PS4) Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One) Assassin's Creed Odyssey (PS4) Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) Super Mario Party (Switch) FIFA 19 (Xbox One) Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch) Football Manager 2019 (PC)

In Italia invece Red Dead Redemption 2 mantiene saldamente la prima posizione con a seguire FIFA 19 e Call of Duty Black Ops 4. In top ten trovano spazio anche Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Marvel's Spider-Man, Super Mario Party, Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition e Football Manager 2019.