Spyro Reignited Trilogy domina la classifica UK, RDR 2 primo in Italia

Spyro Reignited Trilogy è stato il videogioco più venduto della scorsa settimana nel Regno Unito, superando Red Dead Redemption 2 e Fallout 76, che occupano rispettivamente il secondo e terzo posto della classifica.

Classifica UK 19 novembre 2018

  1. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Fallout 76
  4. Pokemon Let's Go! Pikachu
  5. FIFA 19
  6. Pokemon Let's Go! Eevee
  7. Call of Duty Black Ops 4
  8. Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle
  9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  10. Hitman 2

Pokemon Let's Go debutta in quarta posizione con la versione Pikachu e in sesta con la versione Eevee, ottavo posto per il Deep Freeze Bundle di Fortnite mentre Hitman 2 occupa la decima posizione, con tiepidi consensi commerciali nel Regno Unito.

Classifica Italiana 19 novembre 2018

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)
  2. FIFA 19 (PS4)
  3. Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (PS4)
  4. Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One)
  5. Assassin's Creed Odyssey (PS4)
  6. Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4)
  7. Super Mario Party (Switch)
  8. FIFA 19 (Xbox One)
  9. Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch)
  10. Football Manager 2019 (PC)

In Italia invece Red Dead Redemption 2 mantiene saldamente la prima posizione con a seguire FIFA 19 e Call of Duty Black Ops 4. In top ten trovano spazio anche Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Marvel's Spider-Man, Super Mario Party, Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition e Football Manager 2019.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Guida: abilità, gemme, tesori, finestre e mappa

