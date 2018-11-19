Spyro Reignited Trilogy domina la classifica UK, RDR 2 primo in Italia

Spyro Reignited Trilogy è stato il videogioco più venduto della scorsa settimana nel Regno Unito, superando Red Dead Redemption 2 e Fallout 76, che occupano rispettivamente il secondo e terzo posto della classifica.
Classifica UK 19 novembre 2018
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Fallout 76
- Pokemon Let's Go! Pikachu
- FIFA 19
- Pokemon Let's Go! Eevee
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4
- Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Hitman 2
Pokemon Let's Go debutta in quarta posizione con la versione Pikachu e in sesta con la versione Eevee, ottavo posto per il Deep Freeze Bundle di Fortnite mentre Hitman 2 occupa la decima posizione, con tiepidi consensi commerciali nel Regno Unito.
Classifica Italiana 19 novembre 2018
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)
- FIFA 19 (PS4)
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (PS4)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey (PS4)
- Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4)
- Super Mario Party (Switch)
- FIFA 19 (Xbox One)
- Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch)
- Football Manager 2019 (PC)
In Italia invece Red Dead Redemption 2 mantiene saldamente la prima posizione con a seguire FIFA 19 e Call of Duty Black Ops 4. In top ten trovano spazio anche Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Marvel's Spider-Man, Super Mario Party, Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition e Football Manager 2019.