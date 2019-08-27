Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Square Enix annuncia la lineup per PAX West e Tokyo Game Show 2019

Square Enix ha annunciato che sarà presente al PAX West di fine agosto ed al Tokyo Game Show di settembre e per l'occasione ha rivelato la lineup presente ai due eventi, che include giochi come Final Fantasy VII Remake, Dragon Quest XI S Definitive Edition e Marvel's Avengers.

Il PAX West si terrà a Chicago dal 30 agosto al 2 settembre mentre il Tokyo Game Show andrà in scena dal 12 al 15 settembre. Di seguito la lineup di Square Enix per le due fiere:

Square Enix PAX West 2019

  • Trials of Mana
  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  • Oninaki
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Life is Strange 2
  • Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia
  • Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
  • Kingdom Hearts Union X

Square Enix Tokyo Game Show 2019

  • Dragon Quest X Online (PS4, Switch, Wii U, 3DS, PC)
  • Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (Switch)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4)
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online (PS4, PC, Mac)
  • Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius (iOS, Android, PC)
  • Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (PS4, Switch, iOS, Android)
  • Imperial Saga: Eclipse (PC Browser, Smartphone Browser)
  • Marvel’s Avengers (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)
  • Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent (iOS, Android
  • Romancing SaGa 3 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita, PC, iOS, Android)
  • Romancing SaGa Re: Universe (iOS, Android)
  • Star Ocean: First Departure R (PS4, Switch)
  • Trials of Mana (PS4, Switch, PC)
  • Tropico 6 (PS4)
  • War of the Visions: Final Fatnasy Brave Exvius (iOS, Android)
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PS4, Switch)
  • Dragon Quest Rivals (Switch, PC, iOS, Android)

Particolarmente ricca appare la lineup del Tokyo Game Show che include Final Fantasy VII Remake, Star Ocean First Departure R, Trials of Mana, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Marvel's Avengers e Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition.

