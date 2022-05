Square Enix, profitti in crescita nonostante la delusione dei Tripla A: si punta agli NFT

Square Enix FY22 Earnings



Revenue $2.84b +9.8% YoY

Operating Income $460.5m +25.5% YoY



HD Games segment down YoY due to the releases of Avengers and Final Fantasy VII Remake last FY.



Overall entertainment business up 6.0% YoY helped by an increase in payed FFXIV subs. pic.twitter.com/vsvRFDJrg9