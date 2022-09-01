7
Square Enix al Tokyo Game Show con Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Dragon Quest e Forspoken
di
Davide Leoni
Square Enix Japan ha confermato la propria partecipazione al Tokyo Game Show 2022 in programma dal 15 al 18 settembre, il publisher giapponese porterà in fiera numerosi titoli, alcuni in formato giocabile e altri presenti solamente in forma di trailer.
Tra i prodotti giocabili troviamo Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion, Star Ocean The Divine Force e Forspoken, ecco la lista completa dei giochi Square Enix al TGS 2022:
Square Enix Tokyo Game Show 2022
- Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion – Playable, Mega Theater
- The DioField Chronicle – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream
- Dragon Quest X Offline – Mega Theater
- Dragon Quest X Online – Mega Theater
- Dragon Quest Treasures – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream
- Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai A Hero’s Bonds – Studio / Live Stream
- Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai Xross Blade – Studio / Live Stream
- Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis – Mega Theater
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Mega Theater
- Final Fantasy XIV – Studio / Live Stream
- Final Fantasy XVI – Mega Theater
- Final Fantasy Brave Exvius – Studio / Live Stream
- Forspoken – Playable, Mega Theater
- Harvestella – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream
- Imperial SaGa Eclipse – Studio / Live Stream
- Infinity Strash Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai – Studio / Live Stream
- NieR Automata End of YoRHa Edition – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream
- PowerWash Simulator – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream
- Romancing SaGa Minstrel Song Remastered – Playable, Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream
- Romancing Saga Re;univerSe – Studio / Live Stream
- Star Ocean The Divine Force – Playable, Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin – Mega Theater
- Tactics Ogre Reborn – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream
- Valkyrie Elysium – Playable, Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream
- War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius – Studio / Live Stream
Sul sito di Square Enix sono indicati anche alcuni appuntamenti in streaming e live per il pubblico presente, con attività sullo stage, panel e interviste.
