Square Enix al Tokyo Game Show con Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Dragon Quest e Forspoken

Square Enix Japan ha confermato la propria partecipazione al Tokyo Game Show 2022 in programma dal 15 al 18 settembre, il publisher giapponese porterà in fiera numerosi titoli, alcuni in formato giocabile e altri presenti solamente in forma di trailer.

Tra i prodotti giocabili troviamo Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion, Star Ocean The Divine Force e Forspoken, ecco la lista completa dei giochi Square Enix al TGS 2022:

Square Enix Tokyo Game Show 2022

Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion – Playable, Mega Theater

The DioField Chronicle – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream

Dragon Quest X Offline – Mega Theater

Dragon Quest X Online – Mega Theater

Dragon Quest Treasures – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream

Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai A Hero’s Bonds – Studio / Live Stream

Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai Xross Blade – Studio / Live Stream

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis – Mega Theater

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Mega Theater

Final Fantasy XIV – Studio / Live Stream

Final Fantasy XVI – Mega Theater

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius – Studio / Live Stream

Forspoken – Playable, Mega Theater

Harvestella – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream

Imperial SaGa Eclipse – Studio / Live Stream

Infinity Strash Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai – Studio / Live Stream

NieR Automata End of YoRHa Edition – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream

PowerWash Simulator – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream

Romancing SaGa Minstrel Song Remastered – Playable, Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream

Romancing Saga Re;univerSe – Studio / Live Stream

Star Ocean The Divine Force – Playable, Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin – Mega Theater

Tactics Ogre Reborn – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream

Valkyrie Elysium – Playable, Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream

War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius – Studio / Live Stream

Sul sito di Square Enix sono indicati anche alcuni appuntamenti in streaming e live per il pubblico presente, con attività sullo stage, panel e interviste.