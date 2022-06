La Stagione 1 di Battlefield 2042 al via tra grossi problemi tecnici: DICE interviene

We're looking at Load Persistence Data Errors that have just appeared for players launching the game. Sit tight, we're on it. pic.twitter.com/4zYvhmvWEK

We've seen a return of Data Persistent errors that are preventing folks from playing again.



Our teams had many of you back in and playing over the last hour, and our attempts to restore services has resurfaced the error.



We're now reverting these changes to get you back in.