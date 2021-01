Star Wars Battlefront 2 gratis su Epic Store: troppi accessi, i server non hanno retto

Seeing Error Message 623 or 918 in #StarWarsBattlefrontII?

Sit tight, we're on it! An incredible number of players have joined us during our @EpicGames Store free week and we're scaling up new servers to welcome you all to the Battlefront. — EA Help (@EAHelp) January 15, 2021

Hey #StarWarsBattlefrontII players, got a quick update for you! We're still increasing capacity to allow more players in at this time and want to thank everyone for your patience so far. We'll be sure to let you know once we have further updates! — EA Help (@EAHelp) January 15, 2021