Star Wars: EA e Respawn annunciano tre nuovi giochi, tra cui un action adventure e un FPS

Respawn will directly develop the next Star Wars Jedi title and the new Star Wars FPS (led by Peter Hirschmann) The Star Wars strategy game will be published by Respawn and developed by the newly formed studio Bit Reactor (former Fireaxis Games lead devs)

The Jedi Fallen Order sequel has been in production for a while and should be out this year or next. The shooter and strategy game sound like they're many years away. This type of announcement is often for hiring purposes — particularly essential now, during the Great Resignation