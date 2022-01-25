Star Wars: EA e Respawn annunciano tre nuovi giochi, tra cui un action adventure e un FPS
Davide Leoni
Dopo i rumor dei giorni scorsi, adesso è ufficiale: Electronic Arts e Lucasfilm Games hanno siglato una partnership per la produzione di tre nuovi videogiochi basati su Star Wars, sviluppati da Respawn Entertainment.
Il primo progetto, guidato da Stig Asmussen, sarà un action adventure in terza persona, presumibilmente il tanto rumoreggiato Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2. Peter Hirschmann si sta invece occupando di supervisionare un nuovo sparatutto in prima persona (non è chiaro se sia Star Wars Battlefront 3 o un titolo inedito), mentre il terzo gioco è uno strategico sviluppato in collaborazione con il nuovo studio Bit Reactor, fondato dal veterano Greg Foerstch.
Electronic Arts affida quindi allo studio di Titanfall il futuro del franchise Star Wars, svincolando DICE (autore di Star Wars Battlefront e Star Wars Battlefront 2) e lasciando dunque lo studio svedese a curare altri progetti, tra cui il futuro della serie Battlefield.
Purtroppo al momento non sono state fornite date di lancio o finestre indicative per il debutto di questi progetti ma non è escluso che lo Star Wars Day e la Star Wars Celebration possano portare a novità in tal senso, secondo alcuni rumor Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 uscirà entro la fine dell'anno, al momento però non ci sono conferme.
EA confirms that Respawn Entertainment will work new Star Wars titles— Nibel (@Nibellion) January 25, 2022
- next Star Wars Jedi game
- new Star Wars FPS game
- new Star Wars strategy gamehttps://t.co/6xVkv8pKfr pic.twitter.com/jvcNUlsaOO
Respawn will directly develop the next Star Wars Jedi title and the new Star Wars FPS (led by Peter Hirschmann)— Nibel (@Nibellion) January 25, 2022
The Star Wars strategy game will be published by Respawn and developed by the newly formed studio Bit Reactor (former Fireaxis Games lead devs)
The Jedi Fallen Order sequel has been in production for a while and should be out this year or next. The shooter and strategy game sound like they're many years away. This type of announcement is often for hiring purposes — particularly essential now, during the Great Resignation— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 25, 2022
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- PS5
- Xbox Series X
- Genere: Non disponibile
- Caratteristiche tecniche
- è
Quanto attendi: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2
Hype totali: 7
