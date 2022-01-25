Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2
  3. Notizie

Star Wars: EA e Respawn annunciano tre nuovi giochi, tra cui un action adventure e un FPS

Star Wars: EA e Respawn annunciano tre nuovi giochi, tra cui un action adventure e un FPS
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Dopo i rumor dei giorni scorsi, adesso è ufficiale: Electronic Arts e Lucasfilm Games hanno siglato una partnership per la produzione di tre nuovi videogiochi basati su Star Wars, sviluppati da Respawn Entertainment.

Il primo progetto, guidato da Stig Asmussen, sarà un action adventure in terza persona, presumibilmente il tanto rumoreggiato Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2. Peter Hirschmann si sta invece occupando di supervisionare un nuovo sparatutto in prima persona (non è chiaro se sia Star Wars Battlefront 3 o un titolo inedito), mentre il terzo gioco è uno strategico sviluppato in collaborazione con il nuovo studio Bit Reactor, fondato dal veterano Greg Foerstch.

Electronic Arts affida quindi allo studio di Titanfall il futuro del franchise Star Wars, svincolando DICE (autore di Star Wars Battlefront e Star Wars Battlefront 2) e lasciando dunque lo studio svedese a curare altri progetti, tra cui il futuro della serie Battlefield.

Purtroppo al momento non sono state fornite date di lancio o finestre indicative per il debutto di questi progetti ma non è escluso che lo Star Wars Day e la Star Wars Celebration possano portare a novità in tal senso, secondo alcuni rumor Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 uscirà entro la fine dell'anno, al momento però non ci sono conferme.

Quanto è interessante?
2

Altri contenuti per Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2

  1. Genshin Impact: Lisa Minci elettrizzante in questo cosplay della russa Katharina