Star Wars Eclipse, tra open world e multiplayer: una galassia di rumor!

Recap of everything I know on Quantic Dream's next projects 1. Star Wars Eclipse - Action-Adventure - Based on interactive storytelling - Open World - Quantic Dream Montreal is working on multiplayer, gameplay and level design aspects pic.twitter.com/4sQjzTFzoI

- The development of this game is complicated

- Many engine features had to be added / modified / extended

- More playable characters than any other QD game

- Non-linear storyline

- Story still being written